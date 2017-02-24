Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited conducted BR-V drive at Bali

LAHORE (PR): Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited has arranged a test drive event for media officials at Bali Indonesia. It was aimed at giving a true taste and experience of All new BR-V, Pakistan’s first locally manufactured midsize 7 seater SUV, to top media officials across Pakistan. The participants flew from Pakistan to Bali Indonesia to take part in the exciting event. The BR-V test drive was arranged at the scenic Batur Geopark, the site of the active Mount Batur volcano.

With its Solid Wing Face and High Ground Clearance, BR-V was a perfect vehicle for the beautiful Batur Geopark. The vehicle is tough and sturdy which nicely adapts to rough terrains and off-track conditions. The participants were thrilled by the grandeur of the landscape coupled with the comforting BR-V drive. During the exhilarating test drive, the participants not only enjoyed the drive of the vehicle but also experienced numerous features like EPS (Electric Power Steering), Eco Indicator, Multi Information LCD Display, Audio Steering Switches, Power Retractable Door Mirror with Turning Signal, Rear Parking Camera etc.

Being the only locally produced mid-sized SUV, all new BR-V is going to be an exciting addition in the local automobile market. BR-V is equipped with 1.5L i-VTEC engine which is coupled with CVT transmission only. With 1.5 liter i-VTEC it produces powerful torque and gives excellent performance.

Participants enjoyed driving on the winding, ascending and descending tracks. They enjoyed the drive and performance of the car on a journey that was made memorable. The wait is finally over and nationwide booking is now open at all Honda 3S dealerships. BR-V will be available in 2 grades i-VTEC &i-VTEC S with a tentative price of Rs2,229,000 & 2,329,000 respectively. Now customer can book BR-V with a minimum advance payment of Rs1 million.

Bank Islami extends strategic alliance with FAW Motors

KARACHI (PR): Bank Islami Pakistan Limited and AL-HAJ FAW Motors Pvt Limited have extended their agreement for the year 2017. As a result, both Bank Islami & FAW motors agreed to mutually serve the Automobile Industry and fulfill customers' vehicle requirements. Moreover, this alliance will be providing attractively priced quality vehicles and their financing facility at competitive terms and conditions.

This alliance will further increase the sales of FAW vehicles through interesting features of Bank Islami's Islami Auto Finance facilities.

\The agreement was signed between Farhan Hafiz, Head of Marketing Division, AL-HAJ FAW Motors Private Limited and Yasser Abbas, Head of Islami Auto Finance, in the presence of a number of Bank Islami and FAW Motors officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Farhan said, "We are delighted to extend our liaison with one of the leading Islamic Banks of Pakistan. With this alliance, we intend to serve the growing customer base of Auto Financing Industry of Pakistan with High Quality FAW vehicles."

Second A319 airbus arrives

to amplify Shaheen Air’s fleet

KARACHI (PR): Keeping up with its vision of adding innovation to Pakistan’s aviation sector, Shaheen Air International (SAI) has inducted a second Airbus A319 into its fleet. The new aircraft comes wrapped in a new livery that builds on the revamped brand identity and philosophy of Shaheen.

The Airbus A319 has been custom-fitted with thin and linear seats to provide added comfort to passengers.

Due to this, it can accommodate around 150 passengers in its all-economy segment. It has a brand new interior, thereby giving a refreshing experience to people choosing to travel by Shaheen Air.

Upon the induction of the new aircraft, Zohaib Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Shaheen Air International remarked: “Today, we welcome another prolific carrier to our fleet. Its initiation is a hallmark of Shaheen Air’s commitment to the country’s aviation sector – that is progressing by leaps and bounds. With a futuristic vision, we are poised to serve our passengers with added zeal, so that they can savor the most remarkable experience on the highest echelons of the sky.”

LG equips Manga Mandi rural health centre with solar energy

ISLAMABAD (PR): LG Electronics and World Vision Pakistan recently equipped the Rural Health Centre (RHC) in Manga Mandi with LG solar panels to provide uninterrupted power supply for emergency services. It will also support major OPD functions keeping in view the routine load of the hospital and the prevalent electricity loadshedding.

The hospital was inaugurated by Kevin Cha, Regional CEO of LG Electronics for Middle East & Africa along with YG Choi, President of LG Electronics for Gulf FZE and Dr Zulfiqar Ali, chief executive officer of the District Health Authority, Lahore. Also present on the occasion were Philip Shin, country head of LG Electronics Pakistan; Rizwan-ul-Haq, programme head of World Vision Pakistan; technical partners JKS and MOMIN Pakistan teams and hospital staff.

Speaking on occasion, Kevin Cha shed light on the global presence of the company, saying, “LG Electronics, the global leader and technology innovator in electronics, currently operates in about 120 countries around the world, and we are proud to say that we have actively participated in CSR activities in nearly all those countries; all in our effort to give back to the local community and Pakistan is on priority list.”

Total Parco inaugurates T-AIR design petrol pump

LAHORE (PR): Total Parco Pakistan Limited (TPPL) has proudly unveiled its new retail station design (T-AIR) on Zahoor Elahi Road, Lahore at a ceremony held on the premises of Total Parco Royal Filling Station. The new-look, ultra-modern design petrol station promises a warm welcome, highest level of service and easy access to the broad range of quality Total Parco fuels, lubricants & Carwash Offering for its customers.

