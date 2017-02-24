KARACHI:- The total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $21,929.8 million on February 17, 2017. The weekly break-up of the foreign reserves position released the central bank on Thursday showed that foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) stood at $17,027.8 million, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks are $4,902.0 million, thus total liquid foreign reserves reached at $21,929.8 million. During the week ending February 17, 2017 SBP’s reserves increased by $35 million to $17,028 million.–Staff Reporter