TEVTA to arrange exhibition of pottery products

ISLAMABAD (APP): Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) will arrange one day exhibition of its pottery products during next month for the awareness of general public. The exhibition would be held in collaboration with Lahore College for Women University, a press release said here on Thursday. TEVTA Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh and LCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar decided to arrange the exhibition during their meeting in the inauguration of display corner of TEVTA ceramic products at Lahore College for Women University. Irfan said that the display of TEVTA ceramic products at LCWU would promote the sector. The opening of the said corner is the continuity of the efforts of TEVTA and the university for promoting the sector for which both organisations have already signed an MoU in August, 2016. Through the said venture, TEVTA will have a great opportunity to introduce the skills of its students and master craftsmen at a public forum.

Seminar held to utilise potential of marble, granite sector

ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistan Stone Development Company (PASDEC) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) held a seminar here on Thursday on access to finance in the marble and granite sector. The seminar was attended by the representative of State Bank of Pakistan, leading commercial banks, All Pakistan Marble Mining and Industries Association, Frontier Mine Owners Association and Buner and Chitral Marble Associations. SBP Additional Director Imran Ahmed informed the participants about the SBP Refinancing scheme for SME development. He urged the commercial banks to develop products for marble and granite sector with respect to its dynamics. He assured that SBP will provide all necessary support to the sector in taping its real potential. While speaking to the audiences, PASDEC CEO Zahid Maqsood Sheikh highlighted the potential of sector and informed that the country has over 300 billion tons of reserves. More than 4000 SMEs are working in the sector which lack support from the financial institutions.

He further highlighted that lack of access to finance is one of the major reason that the sector is still underdeveloped and failed to tap its real potential causing huge wastage of natural resources of the country.

NBP Multan disburses Rs4.4 billion

under PM scheme

MULTAN (APP): National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Multan region has disbursed Rs4.406 billion among 4,531 persons under Prime Minister's Youth Loan Scheme during the last two years, officials said on Thursday. Overall, the NBP disbursed Rs17.127 billion among 17,081 applicants across Pakistan and Multan region's contribution of Rs4.406 billion comes to approximately 26.52 percent of the total disbursement, NBP Multan Regional Head Farrukh Ghauri told APP. He said that NBP Multan region had released Rs1.748 billion to 1,622 applicants and another Rs2.659 billion to 2,909 applicants in 2016 and in the first one and half months of 2017 ie till February 15, he added. NBP Multan region General Manager Operations Kamran Tareen said that the government had allocated 50 percent quota for women but number of women applicants remained far less than the allocated quota. However, all the 594 women applicants were granted approval and Rs0.577 billion were disbursed among them, he added.

Rice worth $876 million exported in last 7 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The country earned $876.914 million by exporting about 2.078 million metric tons of rice in first seven months of current financial year as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-January, 2016-17, rice exports reduced by 14.62 percent as compared to the same period of last year. About 2.307 million tons of rice, valuing $1027.52 million, exported during seven months of last financial year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. During the period under review, about 234,337 metric tons of basmati rice worth $208.177 million exported as compared to exports of 283,495 metric tons valuing $281.911 million of same period last year. Meanwhile, in last seven months about 1,844,048 metric tons of rice, other than basmati rice, exported and earned $670.737 million as compared to 2,023,778 metric tons valuing $785.141 million of same period of last year.

On month on month basis, rice exports grew by 3.85 percent in month of January, 2017 as compared to exports of same period of last year. About 390,690 metric tons of rice worth $163.925 million exported in last month as against the exports of 346,691 metric tons valuing $157.855 million of the corresponding month of last year.