LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Mujataba Shujaur Rehman has said that the Punjab government is going to build state-of-the-art “Multimodal Intercity Bus Terminals” in Lahore under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The minister expressed these remarks while addressing the Consultative Workshop for Multimodal Intercity Bus Terminals at P&D Complex, Lahore. The workshop was organised to discuss the project details with foreign delegates, local investors, government officials and higher authorities. Transport Department and Metropolitan Corporation will establish three Multimodal Intercity Bus Terminals in Lahore at Shahdara, Thokar Niaz Baig and Gajju Matta-Ferozpur Road.

The project will be completed in two phases with a cost of Rs8.11 billion on BOT basis. Under the project, modern facilities at bus terminals will be provided to 1,70,000 passengers, who daily travel to Lahore from other cities.

While addressing the workshop, Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran said that the government is ready to support all new initiatives in the development sector through PPP mode. The Punjab government has taken many initiatives to improve the transport facilities for the facilitation of the people in its tenure, he added. He said, “This project looks very vibrant and we will provide full support for it.”

P&D Board Member PPP Agha Waqar Javed said that the P&D PPP Cell and Punjab Transport Department has jointly arranged the consultative workshop to get a sense of the market.

“We want this project to be the most successful project under PPP mode and we look forward for best investment plans from investors for these bus terminals project as it will be a flagship project of PPP Cell indeed,” said PPP Member Agha Waqar Javed.