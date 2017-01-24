KARACHI - Bullish trend continued at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on first trading day, Monday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index closed near 50,000 points, by gaining 511.35 points or (1.04%).

In an Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) meeting held on Monday, the government allowed urea exports of 0.3 million tons without any subsidy.

Resultantly, FATIMA, FFC and EFERT gained by 5 percent, 1 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. The government plan to import further 1200 mmcfd of LNG led SNGP to gain by 5 percent on Monday.

CHCC announced through a notice at PSX that it has installed a third cement production line having a capacity of 7,100 tons. Stock declined by 0.2 percent, said dealers at Topline brokerage. Pressure remained on concerns for foreign outflows and in selected cement cements stocks after Wapda cancels some CPEC related contracts for Dasu Hydropower Project.

Higher global crude prices, ECC approval of fertiliser subsidies for 2017 and export of surplus urea fertiliser, reports of positive impact of textile package played a catalyst role in record close, observed analyst at major brokerage.

Overall, volumes increased by 30 percent to 600 million shares, while value increased by 6 percent to Rs24.4 billion/$232 million. Volumes were led by KEL with a staggering 213 million shares traded. Stock gained by 6.5 percent.