Zong to invest $200 million in 4G sites

ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan’s largest 4G service provider held its annual business conference at a local hotel in Islamabad.

The management expressed strong optimism stating that the company is ready to take on new challenges as confidence soars high with the company’s exceptional performance in 2016 coupled with unprecedented achievements in company’s history. Zong’s top management reaffirmed their resolve to continue and consolidate the gains and achievements of the last year in 2017.

Addressing the inaugural session, Zong CEO Liu Dianfeng reflected on the company’s strong positive growth momentum and stable operations with a high trend of upward revenues forecast in 2017 on account of large-scale network enhancements, additional 3G/4G sites poised to reach the highest mark of 10,500, a new brand and strong results from its data business.

“We are committed to adding investment of more than $200 million to 4G sites of widest and largest 3G/4G network. Zong will continue to build on its success by focusing on making it widest, strongest and fastest network of Pakistan” the CEO said.

RIS wins Corporate Social Responsibility Award 2017

ISLAMABAD (PR): The 9th International Summit and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Award 2017 was conferred upon RIS for its programmes that achieve excellence in terms of services to stakeholders and innovative sustainable solutions to social challenges.

RIS demonstrates leadership, sincerity and ongoing commitment to incorporating ethical values, compliance with legal requirements, respect for individuals, involvement in communities and protection of the environment into the way they do business. The award was presented by Engineer Iqbal Zafar Jhagra.

RIS is an educational institute where students not just acquire knowledge but it has initiated many ventures to promote innovation and technology-based programmes that improve student performance and engagement, particularly in science, technology, and math studies and among underserved communities. The multi-dimensional programme offers a range of subjects that provide students with more challenging environment where they apply systematic approach needed for the sustainable implementation and progressive up scaling of their creative skills.

Shamaila Idrees, manager for admissions, communication and PR at RIS, received the award on behalf of CEO of RIS and Rector of MIUC Walid Mushtaq.

Annual Pakistan Coating Show 2017 held

LAHORE (PR): The annual Pakistan Coating Show 2017 was held in Lahore, attracting an overwhelming response from the Coating, Paints and Chemicals industry professionals. This annual event forms a resourceful platform, organized by ‘B2B Media Group’. The show continued at the Expo Center in Lahore, from 19th to 21st of January 2017, to showcase the latest products and promote new technologies and collaborative ventures for the growth of this industry.

The grand show concluded with a colourful ceremony for prize distribution. The chief guest, Sheikh Alaud Din, delivered the keynote speech and personally presented commemorative shields to outstanding performers and leading companies. The other distinguished personalities and entrepreneurs present on stage were Ijaz Sikka from Brighto Paints, Aslam from Power Chemicals and Chughtai from Rainbow Paints along with Moazzam Rasheed, CEO of B2B Media.

McDonald’s unveils new TVC at star-studded party

KARACHI (PR): McDonald’s unveiled its new TVC at a star studded Golden Party at McDonald’s Seaview Rooftop on January 15. A great party for everyone is all about great food, great music and even greater company. McDonald’s Golden Party was everything a great party is all about and more. This party was occasioned to celebrate the love of crispy chicken.

Everyone who tasted the tender, juicy, meaty McDonald’s Real Crispy Chicken couldn’t resist moving to the beat of chicken song released by McDonald’s at this exclusive event.

The highlight of the party was the LED dance performance which jazzed up the energy of the party. People were seen dancing on the chicken song. Many celebrities also joined in the celebration. Sumbul Iqbal, Sara Khan, Shamoon Abbasi, Hira Hussain, Omer Shehzad, Saima Azher, Asif Rehman, Ekra Faiz, Falak Sheikh, Rubab, Faria Bukhari, Kiran Khan and Nausheen Shan were seen at the event spreading their glitter and glamour all over.

The event was followed by a speech by Jamil Mughal, marketing and development director at McDonald’s Pakistan. Finally, a grand dinner was served to the guests of the night. To sum it up, the party was a real success as is the new Real Crispy Chicken, which is on its way to become a hot favourite on the menu.

Rupali Foods introduces Whistlez

LAHORE (PR): Rupali Foods is proud to announce the launch of its newest brand, Whistlez, which is the realization of our commitment to our consumers. This brand stands for quality in everything that we do and all that we hope to achieve. And whatever we do, we do it for a reason – to give added value in terms of taste, hygiene, recipe and affordability.

Whistlez aims to deliver fun-filled moments with a whole range of mesmerizingly delicious biscuits; biscuits that brighten up your life, and refresh it altogether. Our products are made for those who live their life to the fullest; people who are the heart of all parties, and who are always ready to try something new every day. This is evident from the brand tagline, “ChaloPehlKarein!” which is a call for action for everyone to take the first step into a whole new world of excitement and fun. Novelty and innovation is right at the heart of our mission: we’re always looking for novel ways of giving customers a new treat to enjoy every single day by ensuring that when they choose Whistlez as their preferred snacking option, they get the real taste, hygiene and quality they truly deserve.

Capital University to host CYMUN’17 in March

ISLAMABAD (PR): The second CUST Youth Model United Nations 2017 at Capital University of Science & Technology (CUST) Islamabad will be held in March 20017. The concept behind CYMUN’17 is “Empowering Youth; Building Leadership for Future”. It stresses the need for countries to empower youth and enhance their leadership skills in order to resolve the global issues with diplomacy and negotiations to put an end to all disputes and controversies.

CYMUN is a positive step to strengthen connections between educational institutions throughout the world, even with schools and colleges. Participation in a Model United Nations conference is a great opportunity to enhance one’s knowledge and skills regarding international politics, public speaking and academic research. We anticipate the event as a huge success due to the quality of debate in each committee, comprehensiveness of draft resolutions, participation of institutes around Pakistan and social events. More than 25 institutes will be invited across Rawalpindi and Islamabad to take part in this event.

Mezan Group takes part in Eat Karachi Festival

KARACHI (PR): The Mezan Group participated in the Eat Karachi Festival through an impressive lifestyle lounge restaurant showcasing their Mezan Cooking Oil and Mezan Ultra Rich Premium Tea brands. Guests were treated to a sumptuous array of food cooked in Mezan Oil throughout the three days of the festival, while hundreds of cups of simmering Mezan Ultra Rich tea cups were served to a diverse range of customers from all walks of life.

Mezan Group GM for Marketing Alamgir Janjua expressed his satisfaction at engaging thousands of satisfied guests through this landmark annual food festival and stated, “Mezan Group is pleased to provide a memorable food and tea experience to its valued guests and hopes to bring continued joy to the lives of consumers through Mezan Oil and Mezan Ultra Rich Premium Tea brands.”

JazzCash partners with Daraz.pk

ISLAMABAD (PR): JazzCash, Pakistan’s fastest growing mobile financial service, has partnered with ecommerce giant, Daraz.pk, in a bid to facilitate online shoppers with its convenient and secure financial services.

“JazzCash recently claimed market leadership with 1.5 million active mobile accounts, a feat we have achieved through our innovative digital and mobile financial services,” said Aniqa Afzal Sandhu, VP of Digital and Mobile Financial Services – Jazz.

“By partnering with the country’s leading online retailer, we are looking to offer online shoppers that very innovation, which will enhance their payment experience.”

Dr Jonathan Doerr, Co-CEO – Daraz.pk, commenting on the partnership, said, "The objective of this partnership is to enable our customers to experience the best of ecommerce with convenient payment systems brought to them through JazzCash. With this initiative, we plan on extending the trust, familiarity and convenience of the Daraz experience to sellers and customers.”