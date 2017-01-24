KARACHI - Sindh Board of Investment (SBI) Chairperson Naheed Memon has said that the Sindh government is committed to promote dairy sector not only for food security but also to improve value addition and value chain.

Addressing to Italian and Russian diplomats and participants of Livestock Dairy Fisheries Agriculture (LDFA) Exhibition, she highlighted purpose of the exhibition. The Italian and Russian diplomats participated in LDFA Exhibition at the Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam. They also took great interest in agricultural potential of Sindh and lauded the purpose of organising the exhibition.

They foreign diplomats were also apprised that Sindh produces a variety of field and horticultural crops. Of the total output in the country, Sindh produces 40 percent of rice, 26 percent of sugarcane, 15 percent of wheat, and 25 percent of the cotton. Major horticulture crops are mangoes, bananas and red chilies. Of the total output, Sindh produces 90 percent of chilies, 83 percent of bananas, and 25 percent of the mangoes. Sindh also has cultivable land under usage for fodder, pulses, condiments, oilseeds, fruits and vegetables, it was informed.

Earlier, People of Sindh and experts along with national and international participants welcomed the government of Sindh efforts for showcasing Sindh agri potential to the world. The event was organised by SEDF and Sindh Board of Investment in collaboration with Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and Livestock & Fisheries Department and Agriculture. A large number of citizens, families and children enjoyed the unique cattle parade, horse and camel dance, birds show and flowers show during the event. Livestock farmers also participated in animal show, horse and camel riders took their breeds to the parade track where they awarded by the judges after witnessing walk, health, qualities and characteristics of the animals.

These breeds were brought from Kachho, Kohistan, Thar Desert, Ghotki, Matiari and other parts of the province.