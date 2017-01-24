LAHORE - The business community has said that the country has achieved a total consensus among the provinces on way forward of the CPEC where the Bhasha Dam would also be part of the CPEC.

They appreciated the govt for convincing the Chinese authorities to include Diamer-Bhasha Dam in CPEC list. Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said that the govt is committed to add 11,000MW of electricity to the national grid by 2018, 5,000MW under the CPEC and 6,000MW under non-CPEC projects. He said, “It’s a good news that the recently concluded 6th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) in Beijing was attended by the chief ministers of all provinces including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.” He said that this is the biggest energy investment in the history of Pakistan.

Sheikh also asked the government to start work on Kalabagh Dam without any further delay. He observed that it is the most thoroughly studied project by world’s top experts, reviewed by noted international panels of professionals and thoroughly appraised by the World Bank. The project is located in the middle of load centre, easy to approach and no long distance transmission lines are required for it, he added.