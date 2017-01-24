ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Abdul Ghafoor on Monday said tourism industry business witnessed sharp increase as the flow of tourists was increasing during current season.

Talking to APP, he said PTDC Motels in Northern Areas and Murree doing good business due to rush of domestic tourists from across the country. He said PTDC was analysing the trend of the tourism and at the end of the season a detail report would be issued for bringing further improvement in the sector. He said similar situation was being witnessed in PTDC motels of others areas. He said Kalam was one of top visited place by the people in current season, adding that Kalam had all qualities to be termed as top tourist destination in the country.