944mmcfd gas, 32,343bpd oil added to system in four years

ISLAMABAD (APP): Oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies operating in different potential areas of the country made 101 new discoveries during last four years, which helped to add 944 mmcfd gas and 32,343 bpd oil to the system. "During tenure of the current government, 466 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) additional gas from new discoveries and 478 mmcfd gas from existing fields, while 11,149 barrels per day (bpd) oil from new finds and 21,194 bpd from existing wells have so far been added in the system," official sources in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources told APP. Commenting on new discoveries, they said 68 finds, out of total 101, had added proven reserves of about 5.4 trillion cubic feet (TCF) of gas, while the calculation of 33 well were yet to be determined. As many as 87 finds have been made in Sindh, seven each in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The companies drilled over 179 exploratory and 194 appraisal wells that resulted in the record number of oil and gas discoveries.

Exploration activities registered around 80 percent increase as compared to four years of the previous government, they added.

During the same period, the country is estimated to have consumed about 5.2 TCF gas which means that more than 100 percent replacement had been made for the resource consumed.

Answering a question, the sources said over $10 billion foreign investment had poured in the country's petroleum sector since Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government came into power in 2013, despite low oil price scenario in international market.

Drive against non-performing oil and gas companies continues

ISLAMABAD (APP): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources has issued 12 more notices to six oil and gas companies, which failed to start exploration and production (E&P) activities as per their commitment. "We have revoked 17 such licences so far, and served 12 more show cause notices to six defaulting companies for their non-performance," official sources in the Ministry told APP. They warned that permits of all oil and gas companies, failing to start exploration activities as per their obligation, would be canceled. The official also informed that the ministry's drive against non-performing oil and gas exploration companies would continue as the government wanted to step up drilling activities in potential areas across the country. He said the action was being taken against the inactive E&P companies holding licences for last several years without any ground work. "More inactive licences will be revoked shortly after completing all formalities," they added.

Answering a question, the official said licences were not canceled instantly, rather such companies were given notices and provided an opportunity to present their cases, adding that all the process was completed in a transparent manner before revoking licences.

Call to set up material testing laboratory in Sialkot

SIALKOT (APP): President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Majid Raza Bhutta has urged the government to take immediate steps for setting up a state-of-the-art material testing laboratory to support highly valued sectors like surgical instruments, sports goods and sportswear, and leather wear. Talking to APP here on Sunday, he said that in the absence of laboratory, the exporters have to send their samples abroad to get their products testified and certified to be accepted worldwide. The SCCI President underscored the need for establishing a high powered Leather Promotion Council and establish Tannery Zones in Leather Clusters of Pakistan. The SCCI President called for encouraging the vendors of leather industry including slaughter houses, collection centres, tanneries and others to reorganize themselves according to latest LWG Standards and provide them with incentives for implementing the LWG Standards.

The SCCI President further said that international market requirements, quality, environment and social standards were changing rapidly, which demand tractability and transparency of the full supply chain of leather products being manufactured in Pakistan for complying with the new international quality standards being introduced by REACH and Leather Working Group (LWG).

Pakistan's tanners, leather goods manufacturers and exporters have to acquire latest technology and ensure that products conform to international quality requirements in order to compete in the international markets in coming years, he said.

Majid said that with the introduction of new standards by REACH and Leather Working Group (LWG), it is now being made mandatory for any business involved in leather products to ensure that necessary compliance was made right from the start of value chain which seems impossible to implement given the present scenario of our country.

Frontier Foundry Steel holds event

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporter): Annual Team Building and Award Ceremony of Frontier Foundry (FF) Steel was held here in a local hotel. More than 200 employees along with their families attended the ceremony. Senator Nauman Wazir, chairman of the company, distributed more than 30 trophies among the winners of the FF Team. This was the first time that a local Peshawar based company held employees’ family dinner gala in recognition of team work. Chief Executive of the company Engr Zarak Khan shared the future plans of FF Steel. He informed the participants that the setting up of the FF Steel second unit of Lahore with production capacity of 900 tons/day would make it the largest steel unit in Pakistan. Our sale force with more than seventy employees and expected 100 retailers across Pakistan would make it the leading steel manufacturing company in Pakistan, he added. Excellent result was achieved by the 18 Quality Inspectors of the company. He also congratulated the team for ISO 9000, ISO 14000 and ISO 18000, along with the license given to the company for manufacturing the International Standard ASTM – 615-Grade 60 Steel.