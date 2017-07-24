DAKAR - Federal Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastgir Khan led the Pakistani delegation to participate in the inaugural session of the Joint Commission between Pakistan and Senegal, which was held in Dakar (Senegal), while Alioune Sarr, Minister for Commerce, Informal Sector, Consumption, Promotion of Local Products and SMEs led the Senegalese delegation. A delegation of private businessmen from the areas of textiles, agriculture and pharmaceuticals also held B2B meetings with Senegalese businessmen on the sidelines of the session.

During the discussions, both sides underlined the importance they attach to the development of partnership in all areas of common interest, including trade, pharmaceutical industries, investment, agriculture, textiles, higher education and vocational training, information technology, air transport and tourism. To address the difficulties of trade between the two countries, the Pakistani side has sought Senegal’s support to establish a trade partnership with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU).

Both sides also agreed to sign “the Convention for the Avoidance of Double taxation and the Prevention of Fiscal Evasion” as soon as possible. With regards to technical cooperation, Pakistani side highlighted the low level of participation in capacity building programs offered by Pakistan in various disciplines under the auspices of Pakistan Technical Assistance Program (PTAP). The Senegalese side took note of this fact and expressed the desire to redirect the supply of training in line with Senegal’s priority policies and programs.

Both sides also agreed to cooperate in order to facilitate and promote tourism between the two countries including presenting tourist attractions, facilitation of visa issuance as well as sharing data bank from travel and tourist agencies. Pakistani side offered restoration of historical sites in Senegal by Pakistani manpower. Senegalese side appreciated the offer and both sides agreed to exchange further details in this regard. Both sides also agreed to study ways and means for the establishment of air and sea links. In that respect, Pakistan side has proposed a Draft Air Services Agreement to the Senegalese side which agreed to respond on the proposed draft as soon as possible.

Both sides agreed to explore opportunities for cooperation between the Port of Dakar and Karachi Port (KPT) with a view to creating synergies and increasing the volume of trade between the two counties. Both sides also showed interest in exchange of experiences in maritime education and training and Technical Port Management.

Pakistan and Senegal signed the following agreements: “The Agreement on Cooperation in Combating the Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Precursor Chemicals” & “The memorandum of understanding between the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Senegal.”

Besides JMC, Commerce Minister, Khurram Dastgir Khan had a meeting with President of Senegal Macky Sall and conveyed him special message of the PM of Pakistan & also reported on successful conclusion of 1st Pak-Senegal Joint Ministerial Commission. The commerce minister also announced a gift of 1000 footballs made in Pakistan for the Senegalese football association and also announced to send special gift of premium basmati rice of Pakistan to the important dignitaries of Senegal.