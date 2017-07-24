LAHORE - Last week witnessed a slight upward correction at the local bourse following a selling rampage over the last few weeks as value buyers jumped in to take positions ahead of the corporate results season, though most investors still remain sidelined from the market amidst political uncertainty. The benchmark KSE 100-index closed 2.2 percent higher with average daily volumes and value declining by 23 percent (to 134m shares/day) and 22 percent (to $72m/day), respectively. Amongst the key sectors, oil & gas exploration (+5 percent), autos (+5 percent) and OMCs (+4 percent) were top gainers, whereas textile weaving (-5 percent WoW), power generation (-1 percent WoW) and chemicals (-1 percent WoW) lagged behind.

According to experts, after posting weekly declines during 4 preceding weeks, the KSE-100 gained 2.2 percent/957pts in the outgoing week to close at the 45,294 point level. Participation slowed to a crawl; average volume shrank 23 percent WoW to 134mn.sh, while traded value contracted 22 percent to Rs7.5b/$72m.

On the sector front, refinery (+6 percent WoW), E&Ps (+5.5 percent), auto assemblers (+4.6 percent), OMCs (+4.2 percent), & engineering (+3.7 percent) outperformed the broader market, while tobacco (+2.8 percent), pharma (+2.2 percent), cable & electric (+1.9 percent) & banks (+1.5 percent) were inline; while foods (+1.2 percent), textile (+0.9 percent), cements (+0.7 percent), fertilizer (+0.5 percent), chemical (-0.5 percent) & power (-0.7 percent) underperformed.

Insurance (+$8.9m) was largest domestic buyer for 2nd week running, while foreigners sold $2.0m during the week vs buying $1.0m last week; selling was concentrated in OMC ($2.3m) & power ($1.6m); buying in cement ($2.5m).

During the week, SC reserved verdict in Panamagate case filed against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family over alleged corruption. The apex court also opened the ‘confidential’ volume of the Panamagate inquiry report submitted by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) tasked to probe Sharif family’s offshore wealth on July 10. The top court bench had not made volume X public on the request of JIT head Wajid Zia, who was of the opinion that it would be helpful in carrying out further investigations. The volume titled reportedly contains details of the six-member inquiry panel’s correspondence and documents obtained from foreign countries during the 60-day probe into the offshore assets.

During the week, the government decided to appoint Tahir Mehmood, serving as a senior commissioner at the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), as the acting chairman for the regulatory body, according to sources. The decision was taken after the arrest of Zafar Hijazi, said sources at the finance ministry.

Oil & Gas Development Company (OGDC) notified the bourse regarding maturity of Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIB); face value of maturing PIBs issued in Jul’12 was Rs50.7bn carrying interest rate of 11.5 percent p.a, which matured on July 19, 2017; and OGDC has received payment of Rs53.4bn. It is expected the management would re-invested the funds at a lower rate or utilize them in future exploration activities.

According to Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA); broadband subscribers for the month of May 2017 clocked in at 44.3m, up 2.68 percent MoM. Pakistan Telecommunication Company (PTC) subsidiary Ufone’s subscribers grew 2 percent MoM to 4.8m users. Experts said that uncertainty surrounding local politics, exacerbated by Joint Investigation Team's report, continued to hamper investor sentiment as the Panama case hearing continued in the outgoing week.

Central bank's current account data was the most significant piece of information released this week, which reported current account deficit of USD12.1b in FY17 (4 percent of GDP), an increase of 2.5xYoY, mainly due to 17.5 percent jump in imports while exports and remittances disappointed. Moreover, central bank reported 4.6 percent increase in FDI to USD2.4b in FY17 with China accounting for roughly half of the total FDI. Pakistan Bureau of Statistics reported Large Scale Manufacturing (LSM) data which reported 5.7 percent growth in 11MFY17 and 6.3 percent increase in May 2017.

Furthermore, important sector specific news included maturity of PIB’s held by energy sector companies which included OGDC, PSO & PPL which were given to them, as payment of energy dues, in Jul 2014.

Experts anticipate investors will remain on the sidelines in the coming week with participation contingent on decision of Panama case, which has been reserved by the court. However, any positive surprises in the results season beginning next week can provide support to the index.