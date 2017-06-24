ISLAMABAD - The government took massive loan of $1.5 billion from commercial banks during May in order to sustain its foreign exchange reserves after repaying $750 million Eurobond debt.

Pakistan has paid back $750 million Eurobond debt but only after receiving $1.5 billion loan from commercial banks during last month. The government had to retire a liability of $750 million Eurobond debt incurred during the rule of Pervez Musharraf. In 2007, the Musharraf government had issued 10-year bonds at a 6.875 percent interest rate.

The government has borrowed $2.9 billion from the commercial banks during eleven months (July-May) of the ongoing financial year as against budgeted $2 billion for the whole year. Sources informed The Nation that the government has borrowed from Chinese banks on an interest rate ranging from 4.22 percent to 4.44 percent. The government’s foreign exchange reserves are under pressure due to repayment to the loans taken in past. The reserves have come down to $20.4 billion from historic level of $24 billion of last year. The State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) held reserves are $15.4 billion and commercial banks reserves are $4.9 billion.

According to the latest documents of Economic Affairs Division (EAD), the government borrowed $7.7 billion during eleven months (July-May) of the year 2016-17. Major components of the borrowing were $2.9 billion loan from foreign commercial banks and issuance of $1 billion Sukuk bonds last year. Pakistan had borrowed $1.3 billion from China during July-May 2016-17. Major component of Chinese loan, $1.3 billion, was spent on balance of payment support. However, the project loans from China during the first ten months were only $565 million.

The government had projected to receive $1.03 billion from China during entire current financial year. Meanwhile, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had disbursed $940 million to Islamabad, which is 89.6 percent of the annual estimates. The loans from the World Bank stood at only $543.3 million or 37.5 percent of the annual estimates of $1.5 billion. The Islamic Development Bank gave $496.8 million to Pakistan.

The government had also borrowed $22.64 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) in the current financial year which was not budgeted as per the EAD data. The data shows that the government borrowed $5 million from the Eco Trade Bank which was also not budgeted.

International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) disbursed $216.3 million including $27.6 million in the month of May against the budgeted estimates of $62.48 million for the current fiscal year, UNHCR disbursed $0.88 million, Japan disbursed $48.37 million against the budgeted $77.13 million for the current fiscal year and UK released $158.39 million. EU disbursed $17.84 million in the current financial year against the budgeted estimates of $51.12 million.

The country received no assistance from France, Korea, Norway, Oman, Saudi Arabia, UNDP and Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) during the period under review.