LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has expressed grave concern over the expected closure of Engineering Development Board (EDB) and termed it a bad proposal.

In a statement issued here on Friday, LCCI Acting President Amjad Ali Jawa and Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said that reportedly this decision has been taken without taking the stakeholders on board. They said that Engineering Development Board is playing a fundamental role in promotion of engineering sector.

“EDB was established to oversee multiple areas related to the engineering sector. An important area where EDB has contributed the most is the Automobile Sector. It oversees the implementation of the Auto Policy, based on predefined policy document guidelines. It supports the vendor industry by handling various SRO’s, by assuring local content enhancement and curtailment of rollback, based on the government’s policy guidelines”, they said.

They said that closure and shifting the responsibility of EDB will derail the engineering industry, specially the auto sector will lead to inefficiency in the government and lack of expertise would further complicate the situation, leading to stoppage of investments in auto sector, especially the vending sector.

They recommended that proposal of disbandment of EDB should be taken back immediately as it would give a bad message to the foreign investors. To improve the circumstances, a professional CEO should be appointed at EDB. They said that closure of an institution is not a solution to the problems.