SECP notifies Futures Exchanges

Regulations, 2017

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has notified the Futures Exchanges (Licensing & Operations) Regulations, 2017. The regulations have been issued under the Futures Market Act, 2016. The salient features of the regulations include application of fit and proper criteria to the majority shareholders, directors and senior management officers, providing a code of conduct for the board of directors and senior management officers of a futures exchange. The regulations provide guidelines for the composition of the board of directors, appointment of CEO and chief regulatory officer with the SECP’s approval as well as the related matters. They also require management of the exchange to constitute a risk committee and appointment of a chief risk officer at the future exchange. The new regulations also enlist financial resource requirements of minimum paid-up capital (net of losses) of Rs500 million. However, the existing futures exchange shall have three years to meet this threshold.

The regulations have been published in the official gazette and placed on the SECP’s website (www.secp.gov.pk).

KP govt to spend Rs10b for development

of energy sector

PESHAWAR (APP): Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would spend Rs 10 billion for the development of energy sector during current financial year 2016-17 while Rs 15 billion have been allocated in the coming budget of 2017-18 for promotion of this sector. This was stated during a detailed briefing given in the meeting of finance committee of PEDO board of directors (the attached organization of Energy & Power Department) held under the chairmanship of Fawad Eshaq. Meeting was also attended by Secretary Energy & Power Ghazanfar Ali, Deputy Secretary Finance, Shahana Bibi and CEO PEDO Akbar Ayub Khan. The meeting was told that in coming next year three power plants would be in running position that would earn Rs 5 billion annually for the province. In the budget meeting of finance committee of PEDO board of directors, Rs 15 billion have been allocated during the next financial year 2017-18 for the development of small, medium and large ranged hydropower projects in KP.

The committee approved the proposals of budget and recommended to put up the budget expenditures in upcoming board of directors meeting for final approval. In addition to this about Rs 1.3 billion would be recovered as arrears from PESCO/WAPDA as power generation cost of Pehur power plant.

Five new discoveries to produce 70mmcfd gas, 636bpd oil initially

ISLAMABAD (APP): Oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies, operating in different potential areas of the country, made five new discoveries during the last four months that would initially produce 70 mmcfd gas and 636 bpd oil, official sources in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources said on Friday. "Interestingly, all these discoveries have been made in Sindh province, out of which, two were made by OGDCL and one each MPCL, OMV and PPL," they told APP. They said the government was making all-out efforts to further accelerate oil and gas exploration and production activities in potential areas to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector. Answering a question, the sources said Pakistan witnessed an increase of 79 percent in oil and gas exploration activities during the last four years of current government as compared to corresponding period of the previous government.

In its stride to achieve self-sufficiency in the energy sector, the present government took a number of initiatives which resulted in drilling of 179 exploratory wells and 194 appraisal/development wells. "Subsequently, E&P companies made 98 new oil and gas discoveries with 40 percent success rate," they said.

Businessmen condole LCCI ex-president demise

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): Noted industrialist and former president of LCCI and ex-chairman of PIAF Sheikh Muhammad Arshad has passed away here on Thursday. The Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Sheikh Arshad. In a message, PIAF chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, SVC Tanveer Sufi and VC Shahzeb Akram and patron-in-chief Mian Anjum Nisar said that Sheikh Arshad was not only a renowned businessman but he also rendered unforgettable services for the chamber and for cause of business community. In a separate message, LCCI President Abdul Basit, Senior Vice President Amjad Ali Jawa, LCCI former presidents Mian Anjum Nisar, Mian Shafqat Ali, Muhammad Ali Mian and Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said the services rendered by Sheikh Arshad for the business community would be remembered for a long time to come. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif also expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the LCCI former president.