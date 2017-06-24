LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved three development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 5577.160 million. The schemes were approved in the 78th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2016-17, presided over by Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan. Provincial Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.