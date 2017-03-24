LAHORE (PR) - The working class of Pakistan observed Pakistan Day on March 23, 2017 under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation by holding special meeting in the various parts of the country.

A large meeting was held today at Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore which was attended by a large number of trade unions representatives and workers to celebrate Pakistan Day and pay homage to the martyrs and dedicated peoples who struggled for the independence of the nation under the great leadership of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The meeting was addressed by APWC General Secretary Khurshid Ahmad, President Rubina Jameel, Chairman Yousaf Baloch, Additional General Secretary Akbar Ali Khan, Secretary of the Confederation Osama Tariq, Chairman Ch Anwar, President Niaz Khan, Punjab General Secretary Ch Khushi Muhammad Khokhar and others.

During the meeting, the speakers urged the policy makers to introduce far reaching economic and social reforms in the country to comply with the principles of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan which declares to abolish exploitation in the society and provide right of life to each citizen including free education and health and employment opportunities to the citizens and social protection by the state.

They demanded the federal government to impose tax upon the elite and feudal lords and capitalists and members of Senate, National and Provincial Assemblies and bring back $200 billion deposited by Pakistanis in Swiss Bank.