ISLAMABAD:- Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said that federal budget 2017-18 would reflect the government's resolve for sustainable and inclusive economic growth. While chairing a meeting to review preparations for the budget, he directed that comments and proposals received from different stakeholders should be given due consideration in finalising the budget document. Dar emphasized that all budget related activities should be undertaken in accordance with the agreed time line.–NNI
Budget to reflect economic growth: Dar
