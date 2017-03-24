SSGC raids Re-Rolling Mills at Hub Industrial Estate, unveils massive gas theft

KARACHI (PR): SSGC’s Surveillance and Monitoring (S&M) Department has geared up its efforts against the menace of UFG. In continuation of these intensified efforts, officials of the Company’s Surveillance and Monitoring department comprising of Adil Paracha DGM (S&M), Irfan Raza CM (Ops-MIS), Col (R) Nasir Rehman, Rahim B Notkani DM(S&M-East), Muhammad Shahid (Field Inspector – S&M), Muhammad Zahid (Field Inspector – S&M), Farhan of CRD, Bakht Zada of DSM, Muneer Hajano (Quetta) of FIR Cell along with the FIA team carried out a late night raid on Re-Rolling Mills in the Hub Industrial Estate that was using gas illegally through a direct connection.

The owners of HC Steel were using illegally obtained gas to fire two Iron melting furnaces for producing steel products by melting Steel scrap. An estimated 168 MMCF volume of gas was being stolen per annum by the Re-Rolling Mill which in monetary terms amount to Rs120 million. The FIA officials took HC Steel staff into their custody to further probe the case and to register FIR against the culprits.

PRC chief vows to start awareness campaign on cancer

MULTAN (PR): Pakistan Red Crescent Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi and Additional Commissioner Multan Division on Thursday visited cancer ward of Nishtar Hospital Multan on the eve of Pakistan Day and distributed fruits and gifts among the patients.

On the ocassion representatives of civil society, religious leader mufti Abdul Qavi, Head of Cancer Ward Prof Ijaz Masood, Dr Mian Adnan and other doctors were present. The Pakistan Red Crescent chairman committed to provide financial as well as technical support to under constructed cancer ward and he further committed to start an awareness campaign on cancer across the country.

UBL signs­ Depository Participant Agreement with CDC

LAHORE (PR): UBL, Pakistan’s Best Bank 2016, recently signed a Depository Participant Agreement with Central Depository Company (CDC). Through this agreement the Bank’s customers can now open and conduct transactions in their CDC Accounts through selected UBL Branches in Karachi, Lahore & Islamabad. UBL Branches will provide custodial services to the customers for their needs regarding the safe custody of their investments.

The signing ceremony was attended by Zia Ijaz, Group Executive-Retail Bank, UBL and Sharjeel Shahid, Group Head Banking Products & Corporate Services, along with senior executives from the Bank. CDC was represented by Aftab Diwan, CEO and the senior management of the company.