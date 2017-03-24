ISLAMABAD - Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has readjusted the water supply to the provinces by increasing the water supply of Sindh and closing three canals providing water to Punjab.

After the pursuance by IRSA, the Punjab government has agreed for the closure of its three canals, IRSA spokesman Khalid Rana said here on Thursday. After detail discussion with Punjab, IRSA has finally managed to closed Taunsa Panjnad link canal, Trimmu and Panjand canal, the spokesman said.

By adjusting the water, an additional 4,000 to 5,000 cusec water will be available for the Sindh in next two days, the spokesman said. Under the new arrangements which will continue till March 31, Sindh will get a total of 26,000 cusec water from river Indus.

he water supply from Indus to Punjab will be discontinued; however it will get 19,200 cusecs of water from Jhelum and 4,500 cusecs from Chenab. On March 31, IRSA has convened the meeting of the advisery committee which will finalise the water availability plan for the Kharif season which will start from April 1.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this week Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has accused the federal government of creating the issue of water shortage in Sindh. Murad warned that he would go to any limit to safeguard the interests of the province. “The government is not implementing the water agreements. Tarbela and Mangla dams are on dead level. Sindh would be affected the most due to shortage of water,” the chief minister added.

Murad had urged the Ministry for Water and Power to resolve the water issue and said that reserving water is not a good strategy. Forecasting water crises in the country, he said that Sindh will be badly affected with water shortage.

The statement of the Sindh chief minister was strongly rejected by both the Ministry of Water and Power and IRSA. They said that water is being distributed among the provinces, strictly, according to the water apportionment accord 1991.

Giving the details, the official said that on March 23, inflows at Tarbela were 20,500 cusecs and outflows 19,700 cusecs, the inflows of Kabul at Nowshera was 6,300 cusecs and outflows 6,300 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla inflows were 19,200 cusecs and outflows 19,200 cusecs while inflows of Chenab at Marala is 11,700 cusecs and outflows were outflows 4,500 cusecs.

Similarly, Jinnah Barrage inflows were 31,600 cusecs and outflows 29,600 cusecs, Chashma inflows 26,000 cusecs and outflows 22,800 cusecs, Taunsa inflows 18,800 cusecs and outflows 18,800 cusecs, Panjnad inflows 3,000 cusecs, Guddu inflows 22,300 cusecs and outflows 19,900 cusecs, Sukkur inflows 17,100 cusecs and outflows 3,300 cusecs, Kotri inflows 3,000 cusecs. IRSA has already anticipated that the water shortage in the country has reached to 55 percent and has informed the provinces that there will be no water available for the new Kharif crops till April 15.