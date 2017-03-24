LAHORE - Partial markets closure was witnessed in provincial capital in connection with Pakistan Resolution Day, as several major retail markets remained open on March 23, for the first time in the history, however, a large number of wholesale markets were also closed.

Usually, city markets, business centres and all bazaars remain shut along with the government as well as private offices to mark the Pakistan Day celebrations on March 23.

But this time, in Lahore all major traders groups had decided to keep their markets open on that day. Only Hall Road traders had announced to keep the market closed.

Major markets which remained open on Thursday included Anarkali bazaar, Neela Gunbad cycle market, Mall Road, Urdu Bazar, Shah Alam Market, Ichra, Mozang, Gulberg main market and Township bazaar. While Brandreth road market, Loha market, Mcload Road markets, Montgomery Road, Circle Road, Akbari Mandi and Azam Cloth markets remained closed. Some markets and bazaars also had shown mixed reaction, which were partially open and partially closed.

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran president Khalid Pervaiz said that Pakistan Day celebrations do not linked with the closure of markets.

He said that traders on Thursday did their business along with celebrating the Resolution Day. He said that traders organised a national flag hoisting ceremony in Urdu Bazar to mark the 77th Pakistan Day.

Speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony, the trade leaders elucidated the historical struggle and the ideals that led to creation of Pakistan.

He stated that the Pakistani nation was very resilient which had achieved tremendous progress in a short span of time despite heavy odds.

He highlighted the recent success of armed forces against the scourge of terrorism and the government’s remarkable economic achievements.