PTDC commemorates Pakistan Day

RAWALPINDI (NNI): On the directives of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Ch Abdul Ghafoor Khan, the officials and staff members of PTDC on Thursday arranged a special event to mark the Pakistan Day which was also celebrated all over the country as well. PTDC General Manager Malik Ali Akbar graced the simple but impressive ceremony as chief guest which was also attended by all staff members and high officials of the department including Project Engineer Muhammad Inayat, Assistant Engineer Muhammad Shabbir, Manager, Flashman, Ashfaq Ahmed Lothar and Manager PTDC, Mukhtar Ali who is also media coordinator. Flag hoisting ceremony was held at all PTDC Motels in Gilgit ,Hunza, Skardu, Swat, Chitral, Besham, Ayubia, Ziarat, including Wagha to mark Pakistan Day where prominent personalities of the was invited as chief guest on the occasion. On the occasion, Ali Akbar hoisted the Pakistan flag and the security guards presented Salami to mark the day in high esteem.

Pak-Turkey FTA to boost bilateral trade: Envoy

ANKARA (NNI): Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey, Sohail Mahmood has said the two countries were inching closer towards concluding a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which would help boost bilateral trade, commercial and investment relations. According to a press release issued here on Thursday, the ambassador was speaking at a ceremony organised at the Embassy of Pakistan in Ankara to celebrate the National Day of Pakistan. Ambassador Sohail raised the Pakistan flag on the tune of the National Anthem in presence of the Pakistani community, Pakistani students studying in Turkish Universities and Embassy officials and their families. The messages of President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were read out on the occasion. Students of Pakistan Embassy School (PEISG) in Ankara presented national songs. Ambassador Sohail said, “March 23, was an important milestone in the historical struggle of the Muslims of South Asia when our forefathers made the historic decision to acquire a separate homeland.”

He said seven years after the Pakistan Resolution of March 23, 1940, was adopted, Pakistan became an independent and sovereign state under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Punjab govt performance best as compared to others: Miftah

ISLAMABAD (APP): Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Miftah Ismail has said the Punjab government performance was the best as compared to other provinces of the country. Talking to a private news channel, he said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) were failed to deliver in their provinces. He said Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Sindh governments should pay attention on the problems of their people and should follow the Punjab government in this regard. He said peace of Karachi had restored due to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) government and its leadership, adding that the prime minister had launched operation in economic hub of the country after taking on board all political parties. The federal government had started many mega projects including Green bus and Thar coal in Sindh and the PML-N government has been providing huge amount to all provincial governments for development and uplifting the lives standard of the people, he added.

IPARCC highlights emerging challenges of food security

ISLAMABAD (APP): Inter-Provincial Agricultural Research Coordination Committee (IPARCC) has stressed the need for active participation of all its members to meet with emerging challenges of food security, bio-energy and economic development of the country. The committee, which met here with Chairman PARC Dr Yusuf Zafar in the chair, emphasized for reviewing the ongoing research activities, policies, issues and challenges confronting national agriculture system. The committee was constituted in 2007 with the prior approval of Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research and President PARC's Board of Governors on the direction of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. The committee emphasized that PARC and provincial institutes should work together for the benefit of the farmer communities across the country. Speaking on the occasion, the PARC chairman said that such events would be helpful to share the knowledge, on-going research activities, enhance collaboration to address the issues and challenges.