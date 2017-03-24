Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif said on Friday that Pakistan is an attractive destination for foreign investors.

He was talking to President of Pakistan-Sri Lanka Friendship Trade and Investment Association Iftikhar Aziz in Islamabad on Friday.

The prime minister said that the government has provided comprehensive facilitation and protection to the investors' financial returns.

He said the two countries need to utilise the full potential of Free-Trade Agreement (FTA).

The premier said that the two countries could collaborate for achieving objectives of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation.