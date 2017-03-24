ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has said the road network and transportation projects were vital for economic growth.

The prime minister expressed these remarks while chairing a meeting to review the progress on various road network and transportation projects at PM House.

Frontier Works Organisation Director General Lt General Muhammad Afzal and National Highway Authority Chairman Shahid Ashraf Tarar briefed the participants regarding progress on various ongoing and planned road and highway projects. Capital Development Authority Chairman Sheikh Ansar Aziz briefed the meeting on progress of Metro Bus access link from Peshawar Mor, Islamabad to New Islamabad Airport.

The prime minister said road projects will connect far flung areas to urban centres thereby improving socio-economic conditions of the people. He directed that projects should be completed in time without compromising on the quality of work.