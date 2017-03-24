LAHORE (PR) - A welcome orientation of IPS Pakistan Pavilion was organised at Pearl Continental Hotel by Nawa-i-Waqt Media Group and Midas Communications Pakistan (MCP).

The event unveiled Pakistan Pavilion as one of the biggest property pavilion of International Property Show Dubai 2017, the Middle East’s biggest property sales platform for local and international real estate. The event featured Pakistan’s renowned developers who are exhibiting their projects at IPS 2017.

Food Minister Bilal Yaseen was the chief guest on the occasion. He highlighted the importance of the event and its leading role in the regional property sector. Haroon Ahmad RD MCP introduced add on features of IPS event ‘The Future Cities Show’ and ‘Global Property Market’ taking place for the first time at IPS. MCP also revealed a mobile app ‘Annual Investment Meeting’ (AIM) featuring global property investors and exhibitors in one app platform.

The event was attended by Fast Marketing Consultants (FMC) CEO Asghar Goraya, Izhar Mannu Marketing & Sales GM Tahir Ikhlaq, The Nation Editor Saleem Bukhari, Nawa-I-Waqt Media Group GM Marketing Bilal Mehmood, Nawa-I-Waqt Media Group COO Azam Badar.