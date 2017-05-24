ISLAMABAD - For the announcement of the federal budget 2017-18, the preparations continue in full swing in accordance with the prescribed timelines.

In line with the tradition of the last three years, the well-being of the general public was the top priority of the government in the upcoming budget, official source said, adding that the budget measures would focus on employment generation and achieving higher, sustainable and inclusive economic growth. The budget was being prepared in close coordination between all departments and ministries involved in budget-related events including the presentation of the budget in the Parliament and launching of the Economic Survey.

Since provision of relief to common masses is top priority, hence it was being prepared after extensive consultations with all stakeholders including the business community, traders, chambers of commerce and industries, who all have provided valuable and constructive suggestions. On revenue side, the government would also introduce measures for bringing improvement in the system of tax collection, broadening the tax base, and facilitation to tax-payers, they said and argued that a strong revenue generation will play a crucial role in achieving the targets for economic growth. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has also set up extensive facility for printing, sorting and binding of budget documents during the upcoming federal budget exercise.