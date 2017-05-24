Salam Air launches Pak-Oman direct services

LAHORE (PR): SalamAir, Oman’s first budget airline, has welcomed Sialkot and Multan to its fast-growing network of destinations. With one-way tickets starting at just 9,900 PKR, the thrice weekly direct service between Muscat and Sialkot began on 16th May while flights to Multan started on 23rd May. Karachi is set to join the SalamAir flight schedule in the coming months. Offering guests added convenience, Gerry’s Group, Pakistan’s largest aviation and travel services company, has been appointed as SalamAir’s on ground partner.

“I am confident the increased connectivity provided by SalamAir on these currently under-served routes will strengthen trade relations between Pakistan and Oman,” said Khalid Al Yahmadi, Chairman of SalamAir. “The flights will promote business and leisure travel between Pakistan and Oman, serving in particular the needs of the Sultanate’s vibrant Pakistani expatriate community, currently over 220,000. Additionally, the new services will facilitate travel for Omanis keen to explore the possibilities of Pakistan’s booming economy, particularly the wealth of opportunities presented by the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. For its part, Pakistan’s business community will be able to capitalize on the Sultanate’s investor friendly regulatory framework and the many lucrative commercial options of Oman’s diversifying economic base, which includes tourism, manufacturing, fisheries, mining and logistics.”

BOP achieves another milestone

LAHORE (PR): The Bank of Punjab (BOP), one of the fast growing banks of Pakistan, achieved another milestone by venturing a memorandum of understanding by Taqwa Islamic Banking-BOP with The Bank of Kazan-Tatarstan during its participation in the 9th International Economic Summit “Russia – Islamic World : Kazan Summit 2017”, held in Tatarstan from May 18-20.

The aim of the Summit was to strengthen trade and economic, scientific technical, social and cultural ties between Russia and the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member countries. The key topic of Kazan Summit 2017 was Islamic Investments in the context of International economic relations.

This Summit was graced by the presence of international key stakeholders including representatives of Accounting & Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), Islamic Banking Forums, Halal Food Institutes and other representative organizations of OIC member countries.

Jazz cements leadership position in telecom

ISLAMABAD (PR): VEON, Global Telecom Holding (GTH) and Jazz, Pakistan’s number 1 digital company Tuesday announced the successful acquisition of the 4G license in Pakistan. The company will acquire the 10 MHz paired spectrum in the 1800 MHz band making Jazz the only operator to offer its customers access technology from 2G / 3G / 4G& LTE.

Jon Eddy, VEON’s Head of Emerging Markets, said, “Investment in the auction shows VEON and GTH’s commitment to Pakistan. The acquisition of the 4G license will cement our position as the Number 1 telecom operator, in Pakistan, and will allow Jazz’s customers to enjoy the best voice quality, data experience and fastest connection in the whole of Pakistan.”

Reckitt Benckiser’s new office inaugurated

KARACHI (PR): Reckitt Benckiser (RB), one of the fastest growing health and hygiene companies, has inaugurated its new head office in Dolmen City’s recent addition, Corporate Office Block.

Belinda Lewis, British Deputy High Commissioner of Karachi, inaugurated the new office in presence of all RB employees.

She further stated “It’s great to see a British company like Reckitt Benckiser going from strength to strength in Pakistan.

It really speaks to the potential in this exciting emerging market.”

“The inauguration is a testament of our commitment to Pakistan – we completed 65 years of being in Pakistan this year - and the successful growth we have experienced” exclaimed Shahzeb Mahmood, CEO of RB Pakistan. “With our business expanding, growing team and the tremendous opportunities ahead, we decided it was time for us to take another step forward in our Pakistan story. Here is to having many more years of success ahead!”

FBL announces new

CEO, board members

KARACHI (PR): The Chairman and Board members of Faysal Bank Limited (“FBL”) have announce the appointment of Yousaf Hussain as acting chief executive of the Bank with immediate effect. Farooq Rahmatullah Khan, Chairman of the Board of Directors, FBL stated, “The board has also inducted three independent directors namely Fuad Azim Hashmi, Mian Mohammad Younus and Ali Munir.

The newly constituted Board now comprises of one-third independent directors with a rich blend of diverse local and international management and financial expertise. We are confident that Faysal Bank will embark on the next phase of its ambitious journey under the guidance of these esteemed members of the Board.”

Rahmatullah also felicitated Yousaf Hussain on assuming the office as the acting chief executive of the Bankand and stated, “The Board is pleased to appoint Yousaf Hussain as the Acting Chief Executive and reposes full confidence in him to lead the organization and meet the envisaged growth objectives under the strategic vision of the new Board.”