Lahore - The National Transmission and Despatch Company Ltd (NTDC) has said that due to heavy cyclone 7 towers each of 500 kV Dadu-Guddu transmission line and 500 kV Dadu-Shikarpur transmission line were collapsed besides two towers of Dadu-Jamshoro transmission line Circuit-II.

The NTDC spokesman said that despite of such a big disaster, continuity of power supply was not affected as the protection system of NTDC, being the most reliable one, ensured not only un-interrupted power supply but also saved power system terminal equipments; hence no damage of any kind of equipment occurred.

The spokesman ensured that collapsed towers will be replaced in minimum possible time. It is pertinent to mention here that North of Guddu area is being supplied by many power plants including Tarbela and Mangla, whereas South is being supplied through Hubco and Jamshoro power plants.