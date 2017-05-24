ISLAMABAD - The global rice production is likely to fall in coming years due to climate change and its impacts, so it is a high time for Pakistan to avail benefit from the upcoming demand by increasing its rice production through sustainable practices.

These views were expressed by the participants of the first Sustainable Rice Platform National Stakeholder Dialogue held here on Tuesday. They said, according to recent studies, climate change and its impacts on extreme weather and temperature swings is projected to reduce the global production of corn, wheat, rice and soybeans by 23 percent until 2050.

They said the time is ripe for us to adopt sustainable practices in the rice sector like increased organic production and efficient use of water which could help offset climate-induced losses. “Our rice exports have more than quadrupled from 1990 to 2010 but it has come with a price— depleting a quarter of our country’s non-renewable groundwater. This process spells havoc for the future if not addressed now,” they said.

The panel discussions focused on how alternative methods for growing rice should both be commercially and economically viable. The need for galvanizing an important and rapidly growing demand in the marketplace for sustainably produced products was also discussed. Unsustainable water use in rice supplier nations has the potential to ripple outward causing food crises half way across the globe. The situation demands adoption of improved practices and techniques to promote sustainable rice production and consumption in Pakistan, they said.

To truly identify sustainable production methods and move beyond statements of principles to measurable conservation results, robust, scientifically-based measures or indicators are needed to assess impacts and evaluate tradeoffs between different kinds of production systems in regard to an environmental criterion.

The objectives of the one-day workshop were to highlight sustainability challenges in the country’s rice sector at both field and policy levels. The workshop was attended by Minister of State for Information Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, Agriculture Secretary Muhammad Abid Javed, Ministry of National Food Security and Research along with academicians and experts from various universities of the country.

Rice is the country’s largest export crop (3.8 million Metric Tonnes per annum). The country has more than a thousand rice mills catering to the need of farmers growing 5.54 million tonnes per annum on an area of 2.5 million hectares. This important crop accounts for 6.7pc of value added in the agricultural sector, and 1.6pc of national GDP. Pakistan enjoys a strong competitive advantage in the export sector due to consumer preference in destination markets for aromatic and long grain rice.