Fish exports up by 17.08 percent

in 10 months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country increased by 17.08 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year as compared to the same period of last year. The exports of fish and fish preparations from the country during July-April (2017-18) were recorded at $316.926 million compared to the exports of $270.699 million in July-April (2016-17), according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. In terms of quantity, the fish exports increased by 14.28 percent during the period under review by growing from 105,349 metric tons to 120,388 metric tons, the data revealed. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basi s, the seafood exports from the country increased by 32.61 percent during April 2017 when compared to the exports of April 2016. The seafood exports during April 2017 were recorded at 40.660 million compared to the exports of $30.661 million in April 2016, the data revealed.

\On month-on-month basis, the seafood exports increased by 11.49 percent in April 2017 when compared to the exports of $ 36.471 million in March 2017.

APBF seeks allocation of 15pc of budget for hydro power projects

ISLAMABAD (NNI): Promoting foreign direct investment (FDI), increasing the share of direct taxes and slashing the slab of indirect levies topped the proposals presented by the APBF for the federal budget 2017-18 to the Finance Ministry and FBR, which would help achieve key economic targets set for the next fiscal year. Unveiling budget proposals at APBF head office on Tuesday, President Ibrahim Qureshi said that the APBF has submitted comprehensive proposals for the upcoming federal budget with main objective to bring liberal investment policy, infrastructure development, broadening of tax base and creating jobs through industrialization. The budget proposals were compiled in an unbiased and transparent manner, incorporating feedback received from business community on hosts of sectors from all over the country. He said the APBF budget proposals cover recommendations, including proposals to incentivize investors, broaden tax net through documentation of economy, simplify tax system and reorganize FBR and many industry specific proposals.

He said that the APBF, in its budget proposals, also suggested that the sales tax slab should immediately be curtailed in order to reduce cost of production and inflationary pressures. APBF has urged the government to reduce sales tax to single digit and also cut corporate tax to make the upcoming budget business-friendly.

Ibrahim Qureshi said that only political will and drastic steps can revive the economy, which should be grown significantly and constantly for visible impact. He advocated the need for raising the country’s tax base so that tax to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio improves from current 9 percent.

At least 15 percent of the total budget should be allocated for Hydro power projects, it stresses. Reliance on costly thermal power has been jacking up the cost of production and the import bill as well. In order to tackle the energy shortages, maximum funds should be allocated for construction of dams or water reservoirs, tapping of Thar Coal and completion of Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline. The country is in dire need of an urgent shift in its energy-mix in favour of Hydro power and local fuels.

Soaring trade deficit devouring

economic reforms: PIAF

LAHORE (NNI): Pakistan Industrial and Traders Associations Front (PIAF) Chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has warned federal government against incessant surge in trade deficit in the ongoing fiscal year.Sheikh stated that trade deficit, in first ten months of fiscal year 2016-17, had widened by as much as 40 percent whereas he termed the current scenario dicey situation for economy. He termed increase in country’s exports as only way to slash the soaring gap. “Costly access to electricity and traumatizing power cuts are main reasons behind a plummet in country’s exports. Federal government should decrease price of electricity for industrial sector in the next budget,” added Sheikh. Sheikh further stated that industrialists were unable to compete in international market due to availability of gas and electricity at relatively higher cost. “Preference must be given to hydel power projects over thermal power projects,” Sheikh suggested federal government.

OGRA allowed laying 18,531km gas pipelines in five years

ISLAMABAD (APP): Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has allowed SNGPL and SSGCL to lay 18,531-kilometer gas pipelines in their respective operational areas at a cost of Rs 29,371 million during the last five years. As per procedure, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) submit their revenue requirement petitions including different projects and distribution development schemes under OGRA Ordinance, 2002, seeking permission to execute them, official sources told APP. Accordingly, they said, the authority after thorough evaluation and deliberation allowed SNGPL and SSGCL to lay 16,450 kilometer and 2,081 kilometer pipelines amounting to Rs 23,424 million and Rs 5,947 respectively during the fiscal year 2012-2013 to 2015-16. Answering a question, they said, the government was following a compressive strategy to reinforce existing gas transmission network for which around Rs 3,571 billion would be spent in different phases.

Commenting on the companies' last year performance, they said SNGPL and SSGCL had laid 116 kilometer gas transmission network, 1,848 kilometer distribution, 679 kilometer service lines and connected 203 villages and towns to gas network.

During the period, they said the utility companies had invested Rs 9.959 billion on transmission projects, Rs 8.705 billion on distribution projects and Rs 13.705 billion on other projects bringing total investment to about Rs 31.919 billion.

During the fiscal year 2015-16, they said, the companies issued 254,648 domestic, 202 commercial and 20 industrial connections.

Replying to another question, the sources said a 1,100 kilometer North-South gas pipeline would be constructed with Russian investment of $2 billion.

Under the project, around 12.4 bcm (billion cubic meters) of gas would be transported from Karachi to Lahore per annum through a 42 inch diameter pipeline.

Moreover, they informed that 42-inch diameter 700-kilometer Gwadar-Nawabshah gas pipeline is expected to commence soon on the same route of Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project in collaboration with China.