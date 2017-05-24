ISLAMABAD - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair on Tuesday called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and discussed the ongoing development activities in the province.

Matters related to various federally-funded projects in Sindh also discussed during the meeting. The progress of the ongoing operation for realising peace in Karachi also came under discussion and it was noted that the operation had a very positive impact on social and economic activities of the metropolis and had fully restored people’s confidence.

On the occasion, the minister emphasized improvement in provision of civic amenities to the people of Karachi. He said that the improved revenue collection at the federal level during the last four years had resulted in significantly higher transfers to the provincial governments, who were now in a much better shape in terms of availability of financial resources. Dar said that the federal government fully supports the economic development in Sindh and Prime Minister Nawaz sharif had also announced federal financing of different projects in the province.

He said the government planned to raise the allocation for public sector development programme in the coming budget and all provinces of the country, including Sindh, would get benefit from this increase in terms of development activities and people’s well being.