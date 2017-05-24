PESHAWAR - Work on construction of Suki Kinari Hydropower Project on river Kunhar is under progress in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to official sources, the project will be completed by 2022 at a cost of $2 billion under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). On completion, it will generate eight hundred and seventy (870) Megawatts electricity. A number of hydro electric projects are in progress under CPEC in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to overcome energy crises.