PESHAWAR - The Bank of Khyber posted Rs1,375 million profit after tax (PAT) during the period ended on September 30.

This was informed during the 146th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Bank held here on Monday. The meeting was presided over by Additional Chief Secretary and Chairman of the Bank’s Board Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash and KP Finance Secretary Shakeel Qadir Khan, Maqsood Ismail Ahmad, Javed Akhtar and Rashid Ali Khan participated in the meeting.

The Board was pleased to note that during the period under review, the BOK lending was Rs70,611 million, showing increase of 96 per cent over the year-end figure of Rs36,054 million.

During the first nine months of 2017, the Bank’s deposit increased to Rs161,546 million. The Bank’s total assets reached Rs242,022 million, registering increase of 17 per cent over the year-end 2016.

The Board was informed that by the end of 3rd quarter of the current year, the Bank was operating with 165 branches wherein 83 branches were functioning as dedicated Islamic banking branches.

The Board expressed its satisfaction on the nine months results and advised the management to work more diligently to achieve the targets and participate in the socio-economic uplift of the province.