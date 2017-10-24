PTCL organises breast cancer awareness drive

ISLAMABAD (PR): Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s leading ICT services provider, in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Pakistan held breast cancer awareness session at PTCL head office in Islamabad Monday.

This initiative was organized by the Pink Club of PTCL. Showing its solidarity to the cause, PTCL Head office was illuminated in pink colour and all the PTCL staff members wore pink ribbon. Similar sessions to raise awareness about breast cancer were held by the female medical staff at the Regional Offices of PTCL, while awareness campaign through social media was also launched for all the members of Pink Club during the month as October is globally marked as Breast Cancer Awareness Month –PINKtober.

Allied Bank Islamic

Banking, LDA ink MoU

LAHORE (PR): Allied Bank Islamic Banking and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at ABL head office here to provide “Cash Collection and Management Services for LDA Urban Development Wing, Sports Complex and Schools”. Through this solution, Allied Bank will facilitate stakeholders of LDA and peripheral wings by providing banking services at their door step by establishing its banking booth and installing ATM at LDA Johar Town premises.

Moto E4 for everyone

LAHORE (PR): The Moto E4 is the top choice for anyone who wants to pay as little as possible for something worthwhile. It’s another step toward making quality phones more accessible.

With a sharp look and major upgrades, Moto E4 of Motorola delivers the things you want – all day battery, outstanding display and advanced camera capabilities – at the price you want it for. Moto E4 is available for Rs14,999 in gold, grey and blue colours. The handset introduced by Lenovo under Moto E is likely to be the most sought after among the public being affordable and hi-tech with the brand name of Motorola on the top of the mind.

Yayvo, TCS join hands with PCB

KARACHI (PR): Tickets for the final Twenty20 International (T20) to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore are now on sale online at Yayvo.com from October 20 onwards. As per the announcement by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), tickets for the final face-off between the two teams are being sold exclusively by Yayvo.com and TCS, Pakistan's leading express and logistics service provider. The ticket prices range between Rs. 1,500 and Rs. 5,000 and are available at selected TCS Express Centers across the country.

Joining hands with the PCB to bring cricket back to the country, this happens to be yet another great step taken by Yayvo.com and TCS, as the two household brands lead the charge for the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

City School event

ISLAMABAD (PR): The City School E-11 Campus Islamabad recently marked their presence in the Cambridge International Examination 2017 by attaining top positions internationally and at local level. To commemorate this success, Principal Saira Waseem initiated a high profile achievement ceremony as High Achiever Ceremony 2017 which took place recently to mark the success of students and encourage them to achieve higher academic goals.

Oppo all set to launch new selfie expert

LAHORE (PR): OPPO Mobile is all set to launch its newest Selfie Expert in Pakistan once again. OPPO's latest offering will not only be the brand's first full-screen model in Pakistan, but will also come equipped with an industry first Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology for capturing perfect selfies in Pakistan, that further strengthens OPPO's position as 'the Selfie Expert and Leader'. The device has been designed to meet the current demands of its ever-increasing young fans in Pakistan.