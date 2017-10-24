PR LAHORE - Executive director National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema briefed the media on the performance, challenges and future targets of the organization here at a local hotel.

He said, “During the past few years, we have taken steps to create awareness regarding the importance of skill development and now we receive almost 4 times higher number of applications against the allotted seats. Earlier, NAVTTC trained 25,000 young boys and girls annually and now the number of trainees has been increased to 100,000 per year.”

He told that the quality of training has been increased manifold; moreover, monitoring process has become effective. It is compulsory for the institutes to conduct tests of the trainees each month. After that, mid-term exams are taken and after 5 months, skill competitions are conducted. Officers of NAVTTC visit the institutes on regular basis and monitor the quality of training and performance of instructors. Old and outdated examination system is replaced with modern method of assessment under which 90 percent exam is based on practical test. Moreover, out of 3 assessors, two belong from industry. For guidance of youth, Job Placement Centers have been established at Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi which has resulted in better employment chances for them. Earlier, collaboration with the industry was insignificant, however, steps are being taken to strengthen collaboration with them and in this regard Sector Skills Councils are being established.

He said that we do not have dearth of skilled labour. There are thousands of people who have learned the skills informally ad hence they don’t have any certificates or proof for which they are considered as unskilled abroad.

To bring these informal trained workers in the national economy, we have initiated system of Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) and thousands of skilled workers are being assessed in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Islamabad who will be certified after passing the tests.

Pakistan has become a member of World Skills Council and has become a part of the world community in the field of technical and vocational education sector.

Executive Director NAVTTC said that this will create tremendous employment opportunities for our TVET graduates and they will also participate in the world skills competitions. This will help in strengthening our collaboration with the international TVET community and we will be able to learn from the experiences and best practices of the developed countries in TVET sector, he added.

He said skill competitions have proved to be a game changer. He said that Pakistani media is not highlighting this very important sector while media of the developed countries extends lots of importance to TVET sector. He emphasized that our media should come forward and help in creating awareness amongst our youth about the importance of skill development.