Development works for setting up basic infrastructure in LDA City launched

LAHORE (PR): Lahore Development Authority has launched development works for setting up basic infrastructure in its new housing scheme LDA City. On the direction of Director General LDA Zahid Akhter Zaman, the engineering wing of LDA has started development works in Mouza Sidhar where construction of a 300 feet road was currently underway besides land marking for building another 150 feet wide road. Industrial units in the area were also being provided alternate land for shifting their installations. The governing body of Lahore Development Authority has approved PC-1 worth Rs 30 billion for executing development works in LDA City. This amount will be spent for construction of roads, electricity, water supply and sewerage net works as well as provision of other basic amenities. A sum of two billion rupees has been allocated in LDA’s current budget for carrying out development works in the phase-1 of LDA City, comprising of five sectors spreading over 31 thousand kanals of land.

Construction of a 2.1 kilometers long and 180 feet wide approach road from Gajjumatta, Ferozepur Road to scheme has already been completed at a cost of Rs. 1.13 billion. The scheme has also been provided a link from Katcha Flyover, the first ever flyover constructed in the Punjab on Public-Private Partnership basis, on Katcha Railway Crossing along Defence Road.

The governing body of Lahore Development Authority has decided to accept land being offered directly by the land owner for LDA City housing scheme side by side with the land being procured by the development partners working for this purpose. LDA has also directed its all the five development partners for expediting provision of land for the scheme and utilize all possible resources for this purpose.

PFC to hold ‘Interiors Pakistan’ exhibition on December 15

Islamabad (APP): The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) on Monday announced to hold three-day mega 9th Interiors Pakistan Expo-2017 to promote local furniture industry worldwide as well as enhancing the exports of the sector. The expo would be held on December 15 at Expo Centre, where as many as 100 brands will exhibit their products. The expo aimed at promoting and introducing Pakistani interiors, furniture and accessories in and outside Pakistan, said PFC Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq. In past, PFC had successfully organised eight mega exhibitions and got amazing response from the public and private sector alike, he added. China, Italy, United Kingdom, Turkey, Hong Kong, Bulgaria, Denmark, Thailand and, Bangkok have been invited for participation while delegations from other countries are too be expected, he added. Members from diplomatic corps, leading businessmen, stakeholders of the furniture industry and foreign delegation would also attend the event, he maintained.

While more than 70 leading local companies and interior designers will display their products and as per previous trend nearly 250,000 to 300,000 people are likely to visit this mega exhibition.

Soil analysis must to improve soil fertility, say agricultural experts

MULTAN (APP): Agriculture experts have advised farmers to get their soil samples analysed from laboratories set up at district level as it will enable them prepare land in accordance with crop and soil needs for obtaining a higher yield. In a statement issued by media liaison unit of Punjab agriculture department, experts said that soil analysis could unveil necessary information like salinity, crop access to Nitrogen, micro-nutrient including Potash, Zinc, Boron, presence of organic material, PH value of soil and availability of gypsum. This useful information can help farmers apply only the needed quantity of fertilisers and micro-nutrient and adopt proper measures to get good yield. Giving tips on how to collect sample from a acre of field for analysis, experts said that farmers should collect samples from different parts of the field and then mix them to get a compound sample. They said that cotton farmers should dig down from zero to 30 cm deep and collect 5 to 25 samples from a cotton field and then mix all these to get a compound sample.

Setting up of CETPs at industrial zones stressed

KARACHI (APP): FPCCI Standing Committee on Environment Chairman Gulzar Feroz has emphasized the need for setting up combined Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) at all industrial zones of the city as Pakistan is a signatory to WTO regulations which make it mandatory to treat waste-water before its discharge into the sea. Complying with these conventions will enhance the country's exports, he said in a meeting with environment experts team from Sindh Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) led by its Secretary/Director General Baqaullah Unar. FPCCI Vice President Dhani Bakhsh Unar and other senior businessmen attended the meeting, said statement issued by Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry here on Monday. Gulzar further suggested that a committee, based on the representatives of the town associations of trade and industry, should be formed to keep check and balance on industries environmental safety measures being taken by all the industrialists.

He regretted that industrial affluent and domestic waste of the city was being thrown into the Arabian Sea which caused serious damages to the echo system leading to threats to the environment and seafood.