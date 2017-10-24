KARACHI - The Oil Tankers Association declared a strike on Monday in an attempt to force the government to cede to their demands, sparking fears of a petrol crisis across the country. The demands made by the Oil Tankers Association include increasing the transportation fare. They also demanded a ban on oil tankers that transport oil up to 40,000, 50,000 and 60,000 liters of oil. They demanded all tankers be allowed to

transport only 36,000 liters. The fresh demands made by the Oil Tankers Association and their strike has sparked rumours and concerns of a petrol crisis across the country.