ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) has been directed to initiate the 5G tests in the market before the technology is commercially available after 2020. A spokesperson of the Ministry told APP on Monday that the federal cabinet has approved the launch of 5G technology in the country. It has directed PTA to conduct initial tests for 5G. Minister for IT and Telecom Anusha Rehman has announced the launching of 5G services in Pakistan before 2020 on several occasions.

With this development, Pakistan will become one of the few countries which will test 5G quite early. 3G and 4G subscribers in Pakistan are growing rapidly and this proves the development of nation in terms of digital connectivity. 3G and 4G users have crossed the mark of 44 million in just three years which is a precedent for other countries in Asia-Pacific region.