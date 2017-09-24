Oppo second best selling smartphone brand

LAHORE (PR): Leading smartphone brand, OPPO has broken into the top-ranked smartphone vendors in Pakistan for the first two quarters of 2017. The ever-evolving smartphone brand now ranks No 2 in the Pakistan 4G smartphone market, according to the latest data from GFK. It was announced during a media get together on Friday at a hotel.

Furthermore, according to the latest findings from the leading market research agency, GFK for the month of July 2017, OPPO F3, OPPO A57 and OPPO A37 are ranked amongst the top 5 most popular android phones in Pakistan 4G smartphone market. This follows the global success of OPPO R11 and OPPO A57 when they captured the top two spots of Android phones in the world scale for the month of July 2017, according to Counterpoint Technology Market Research.

HUAWEI ICT skills-review of first roadshow week held

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan HUAWEI ICT skills competition workshops were successfully held at the FAST National University Islamabad, Lahore College for Women University and FAST National University Lahore; more than 300 students enrolled. The roadshow invited the HUAWEI ICT Academy Pakistan representative offices, universities’ teachers and students attended the competition roadshows.

Pakistan HUAWEI ICT skills competition is an important regional annual World skills competition, to promote the academic enterprise cooperation in Pakistan. This is the second ICT competition in Pakistan. Based on the first editions success and high recognition in Pakistan, this year the competition brings more opportunities and awards from the very beginning.

HUAWEI ICT Pakistan skills competition aims to cultivate talents and build a talent ecological system in Pakistan's ICT industry. With the help of the program, we aim to improve the education system for ICT personnel by providing training in Pakistan so that students can gain more knowledge and acquire more skills through the competition. And get opportunities to study in the competition, grow up in the competition.

Huawei in each workshop focuses to introduce the competitions' features, stages and the Academy platform, and guide university students how to register. Student show great enthusiasm at the scene, and actively participate in the competition. Representative enterprise service department has also added value to the workshops by sharing the latest HUAWEI ICT technology in safe city, big data, cloud computing, the use of IOT, and let the students to understand and answer their questions.

At the same time, we hope that under the common concern in all walks of life, this competition can be successfully held. We also wish the students who participated in the Pakistan competition to get good results in the international competition.

Hardee’s now open in Peshawar

PESHAWAR (PR): Hardee’s recently opened its new outlet for the first time in the city of Peshawar at 1-A Khyber Road, Peshawar Cantt. The opening day showcased a huge launch event. The event started with the ribbon cutting ceremony of the outlet by Major General Salim Raza. Hardee’s management team welcomed a number of food lovers to enjoy the most fulfilling, juicy, meaty and great tasting burgers that Hardee’s is known for. Much excitement was seen on the occasion as the people of Peshawar were pleased to see Hardee’s opening its doors to them.

Hardee’s in an international fast-food chain and has been present in Pakistan since 2009 in multiple cities such as Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and Karachi. This is going to be the 13th outlet of Hardee’s to be opened in Pakistan.

Apart from its premium range of 100% chargrilled Angus beef and chicken burgers and wraps that have gained much popularity among the people of Pakistan, Hardee’s hand-scooped ice-cream shakes have also become the star of its extensive and scrumptious menu.

McDonald’s to woo people of Pano Aqil

LAHORE (PR): McDonald’s Pakistan inaugurated its 52nd store at the Main Highway Pano Aqil Cantt, extending McDonald’s presence to 17 cities across Pakistan. The ribbon cutting ceremony was performed by President and Chief Executive Officer McDonald's Pakistan, Amin Mohammed Lakhani.

The new store, featuring a modern look, will be a welcome destination for the people of the area. It is easily accessible to the residents of Pano Aqil, adjoining areas and for travelers passing through the highway. The facility features a party area, ample parking space, McDonald’s iconic children’s Play Place, a dine-in capacity of 200+ customers and its signature drive-thru. McDonald’s is poised to bring happiness to friends and families in and around Pano Aqil alike.

Zameen.com crosses 4.5m visitors milestone

LAHORE (PR): Zameen.com recently crossed the 4.5 million milestone for monthly visitors. This traffic generated over 30 million monthly page views across nearly 7 million property listings nationwide. A leading majority of viewers visited Zameen.com on their smartphones followed by desktops and tablets respectively. A sizable part of the traffic came from overseas Pakistanis.

Speaking at the occasion, Zameen.com CEO Zeeshan Ali Khan said, “Crossing the 4.5 million monthly visitor milestone is a mix of sheer joy and gratitude for us all at Zameen.com. We thank all our visitors, our agency partners, developer groups and home partners for joining us in this exciting and rewarding journey. They are all key in makingZameen.com the industry standard it is today.”

“Zameen.com will continue to introduce innovative products and services that directly serve the needs of our customers, partners and developer groups. Our efforts are focused on shaping a technology driven, robust and dynamic eco-system for the Pakistani real estate industry.”he added.

KHATMANDU: Mayo Hospital CE Prof Dr Aslam Khan receives an award from International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) representative.

LAHORE: PML-N Traders Wing general secretary Shahid Nazir casts his vote during LCCI elections.