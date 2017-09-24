ISLAMABAD - Commerce Ministry has removed the Directorate General of Trade Organisations (DGTO) Azhar Iqbal over alleged charges of corruption.

MoC has given the additional charge of DGTO to Waqar Ahmad Shah, Joint Secretary after the written complaints of corruption against Azhar Iqbal received by Secretary Commerce Younis Dhaga.

Senator Ghulam Ali, former chairman Sanding Committee on Commerce, and other people had complained against Azhar Iqbal that he is involved in corruption and kickbacks and received house rent allowance while he sleeps in the office. In addition to this, sources said that he takes 0.15 million for granting the new chamber in any city.

Sources further added that Azhar Iqbal has a close association with the former CEO TDAP S M Munir and its business group which is against the role of the office of the regulator.

When the Online contacted Senator Ghulam Ali, he accepted that he has given a written complaint to secretary Commerce of corruption of Azhar Iqbal.

He is constructing one house and market in posh area of Lahore, adding that he made corruption in DGTO budget. “I am also giving the application against him in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in coming week as he earned money beyond his income,” Senator Ghulam Ali alleged.

When Online contacted Azhar Iqbal, he did not attend the call.

On the other hand, a senior official admitted that the Commerce Ministry has received the complaints against Azhar Iqbal and he has been removed from his seat.