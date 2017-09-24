ISLAMABAD: Government is undertaking a series of measures to turn Pakistan Railways into a profitable entity. According to the Railways officials, priority was being given to the freight sector to increase revenue. Fifty-five new freight specific locomotives have recently been added to the fleet to improve the share of freight earnings, Radio Pakistan reported. They said preference is being given to transport high rated commodities like petroleum products. The officials said the track of main corridor, ML-1, is also being upgraded under CPEC to increase speed of trains.–APP