PITB’s women empowerment initiative opens applications

LAHORE (NNI): The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB)’s women empowerment initiative, Herself has opened applications for the 4th cycle, a press release said on Saturday. In case of acceptance of application, the applicant will be called for an interview to judge the proposed idea, passion and vision. The fresh cycle will begin by the end of October for a period of one-two months, totally free of cost. It is also the first initiative to form a collaboration with Facebook’s women empowerment initiative “SheMeansBusiness” to highlight Pakistani women on a global platform and provide them training on running businesses using Facebook. The interested individuals can apply an online form by visiting www.herself.pitb.gov.pk and clicking ‘apply now’. It was launched in 2016. Since its inception, it has worked to build a developing mindset of Pakistani women to become independent and contribute in the economy.

Many women like Seema Aziz, Founder SeFam and Bareeze, Masarrat Misbah, Founder Depilex SmileAgain Foundation and Selina Rashid, Founder Lotus PR have endorsed the initiative by appearing in several events hosted by Herself. The project has hosted numerous inspirational sessions, workshops, trainings, panel talks and a national level Women Convention called the Herself Women Convention (HWC).

After conducting 3 cycles, graduating 120 women, forming multiple local and international partnerships, and taking expert trainers on board, Herself is all set to take its vision of making women self-sustainable forward by launching a new and improved cycle. It will also provide a chance to get introduce to real world entrepreneurial atmosphere and have access access to Plan9’s entrepreneurs and TechHub Connect’s freelancers whom you’ll be able to connect with.

The training includes personal development, brand perception, marketing, running businesses using Facebook and Instagram, CV building & interviewing, photography, web development, finance & sales, business development, pitching and presentation skills, startup management, Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator, logo designing and branding, how to start freelancing and content writing and blogging.

Cotton growers urged to ensure pest scouting twice a week

MULTAN (APP): Agriculture experts have urged the cotton growers to ensure pest scouting of the crop twice a week. According to a spokesperson, white-fly attack on cotton crop is increasing in Lodhran, Bahawalpur, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan and Toba Tek Singh districts and the cotton growers should apply pesticide spray after consultation with local agri experts. The growers should use clean water and avoid using canal water for the pesticide spray, added the spokesperson. The Punjab agriculture department will organise a seminar to create awareness among farmers for maximum cultivation of canola crop, here at Vehari on September 25. According to the spokesman of agri department, awareness seminars would also be held at district, tehsil and union council level across the province. The Punjab government was providing Rs 5,000 subsidy on per bag of canola seeds with an objective to enhance canola production in the province, he added.

Food commodities worth $512.321m exported in 2 months

ISLAMABAD (INP): The country earned $512.321m by exporting different food commodities during the first two months of current financial year as compared the earnings of the corresponding period of last year. During July-August, food group exports from the country increased by 30.6pc as compared the exports of the same period of last year. Exports of rice grew by 40pc as around 428,993 metric tons of rice worth $223.937m was exported. The rice export during first two months of last financial year was recorded at 3810,861 metric tons valuing $159.543m. Meanwhile, the exports of basmati rice grew by 10.35 percent and about 59,433 metric tons of basmati rice worth $62.741m was exported as compared the exports of 59,192 metric tons valuing $56.857m of same period last year. The exports of rice other then basmati also witnessed an increase of 58.98pc, around 369.580 metric tons of rice costing $161.198m was exported as compared to the exports of 251,669 metric tons worth $102.888 million of last year.

From July-August, 2017-18, fruits and vegetables exports increased by 8.74 percent and reached at 56,280 metric tons worth of $20.583 million as against the exports of 73,751 metric tons of $18.888 million of same period last year, it added

The other commodities which witnessed increase in their exports during the period under review included fish and fish production by 19.63 percent, wheat and sugar 100 percent respectively, oil seeds, nuts, tobacco and spices It may be recalled here that imports of the food commodities into the country also witnessed an increase of 27.18 percent and about $1.123 billion was spent on the import of different food items to fulfill the domestic requirements.

KCCI Managing Committee unanimously elects office bearers for 2017-18

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): Managing Committee of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), in its meeting held on Saturday, unanimously elected all three office bearers of the Chamber for year 2017-18. Muffasar Atta Malik, who has become the 25th President of Karachi Chamber from the Businessmen Group, was elected unopposed to lead KCCI affairs while Abdul Basit Abdul Razzak has also been elected as senior vice president KCCI and M Rehan Hanif as vice president. Chairman BMG & former president KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli, Vice Chairmen BMG & former presidents KCCI Tahir Khaliq, Zubair Motiwala, Haroon Farooki & Anjum Nisar congratulated the newly elected office bearers and hoped that they will strive hard to further improve the functioning of KCCI and work diligently to resolve the issues being faced by business and industrial community. The newly elected office bearers will assume charge on Wednesday (27th Sept) at the 56th annual general meeting.