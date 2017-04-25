LAHORE - All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) Chairman Aamir Fayyaz has said that the efforts of former TDAP chairman SM Munir for revival of export industry would be remembered long.

He said a drop in the country’s exports from $25 billion to $20 billion due to the long unresolved issues of export industry were a concern for the outgoing TDAP chairman. “The government has failed to reduce cost of doing business over the last four years,” he added.

He pointed out that the energy price for exporting industry in Pakistan is very high throughout the region. The government has failed to bring it at par with the competing countries, he added. He said the outgoing TDAP chairman has been fighting for the industry throughout his stay at TDAP. Munir was a true advocate of exporting industry, he added.

He said the business community believes that Munir did his best to restructure TDAP and made it a corruption-free institution of the government. The government should follow his recommendations to resolve issues of exporting industry, he added.

Especially, the policy-implementation divide has hit hard the exporting industry of Pakistan amidst strident increase in imports in the country. The government should vigilantly bridge the policy-implementation gap to strengthen the exporting sectors of economy, he added.