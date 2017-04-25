Call for use of LPG-air mix as alternative fuel

KARACHI (PR): The Petroleum Institute of Pakistan (PIP), a representative body of the country’s oil and gas sectors, organised a seminar on the topic of “Synthetic Natural Gas Viability (SNG) in Pakistan” on April 20.

The seminar was hosted by SSGC at its Head Office Auditorium in Karachi in its capacity as one of the member organisations of PIP. The purpose of the seminar was to create awareness about SNG viability in Pakistan for power generation, industrial, residential use, its technology and cost competitiveness with competing fuels, and to also learn about the policy advancements/market reforms in other natural gas markets where SNG contributes major portion in the fuel mix and is sustainable.

The seminar, attended by senior officials of the energy industry, was marked by incisive presentations by Irfan Baig, Chief Engineer LPG/ LNG, SNGPL; Owais Mir, CEO, Dynamic Engineering and Automation (DEA) Group; Asim Tirmizi, Project Director, Liquefied Gases, SSGC; Gary Eaton, MD Kcenergi, USA; Asim Murtaza Khan, CEO, PIP and Amin Rajput, Acting MD, SSGC. In his opening remarks, Muhammad Danish, Senior Manager for Policies and Government Relations at PIP, explained the objectives behind this seminar at a time when the energy sector stakeholders are fully engaged in working towards solutions for the chronic energy crisis that Pakistan has been confronted with.

COMSATS organises World Book Day

LAHORE (PR): COMSATS Lahore campus organised “World Book and Copy Right Day” here on Monday.

The faculty and staff along with the people belonging to different walks of life participated in the conference. The celebrations started with a walk, inaugurated by COMSATS Director Dr Qaisar Abbas along with Dr Robina Farooq Convener Library Affair Committee.

Danish society, CIIT Library Lahore organised a seminar entitled “Me, Book & Life” presided by Director Dr Qaisar Abbas. The worthy and well known guests Including Mujeebur Rehman Shami, Dr Aslam Dogar, Dr Shahid Soroya, Dr Kanwal Ameen, Dr Zaheerud Din Babar, Dr Muhammad Ramzan and Shahnawaz Zaidi shared their views and enhances the significance of library information.

Huawei launches P10, P10 Plus

LAHORE (PR): To kick off the launch of its flagship devices P10 and P10 Plus, Huawei Pakistan hosted an exclusive event in Karachi. The event was attended by the crème de la crème of the industry.

The celebrities got the feel of the two glamorous devices in the experience zone along with a special cover style booth, where the famous fashion photographer Mutahir Mahmood took portrait shots of the guests using Huawei’s P10 and P10 Pus. The main motive of the booth was to demonstrate the 2nd generation Leica Lenses on both the camera’s, proving that P10 and P10 Plus’s portrait feature indeed ‘Makes every shot a cover shot”. Heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar attended the event as brand ambassadors of Huawei in addition to many celebrities including Ahsan Khan, Ayesha omar, Tapu Javeri, Imran Abbas, Nomi Ansari and Deepak Perwani amongst others.

LUMS hosts conference on user experience

LAHORE (PR): The Design Society (INDEX) at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) recently held its inaugural UX Pakistan conference. The conference was organised in collaboration with the LUMS Computer Science Department and its Human Computer Interaction Lab (CHISEL) and directed by Dr Suleman Shahid (founder of UX Pakistan). The conference, which was themed ‘Good Design Matters,’ was held from April 22 to 23.

The conference was aimed at creating a platform where start-ups and UX (‘User Experience’) designers can share and promote knowledge, while getting their ideas evaluated by professionals in the field. The first of its kind conference sought to inspire UX designers to create holistic, seamless user experiences, and to bridge the gap between the industry and academic researchers.