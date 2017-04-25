LAHORE (PR): Electricity Workers on Monday observed ‘Safety Day’ all over the country under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA by holding safety conference.

The conference was organised to prevent tragic accidents of line staff of electricity distribution companies. These accidents are still on rise in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Multan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Islamabad companies. More than 200 members of the line staff became victim of tragic fatal accidents and far more become permanently disabled. The fatal and non fatal accident had taken place in two days alone in Faisalabad Electricity Supply Company resulted in tragic death of Muhammad Yasin whereas Abdul Rehman and Asad Ali received severe burn injuries.

The conference was attended by hundred of electricity workers and was addressed by General Secretary Khurshid Ahmed along with other office bearers of the union. Khurshid asked the government and Ministry of Water and Power to get ensured safe working conditions by improving and enlarging the professional education and training of the line staff and providing them standard safety equipments. He welcomed the efforts of the management of PEPCO that proposed training of line staff. He also urged the LESCO to provide adequate safety equipments.

The meeting was also addressed by Rana Shakoor, Ch Maqsood Ahmed, Haji Muhammad Younas, Rana Akram and Osama Tariq. On the occasion, PEPCO Superintending Engineer Ilyas Ghuman and PEPCO Manager Safety Tufail Ahmed Sheikh said that the company would continue to improve environment at work place to ensure safe working conditions for the line staff. They demanded special steps for the welfare of the workers who died during the service. They demanded employment of their child and payment of Rs8 lakhs for the marriage of their daughter and Group Life Insurance and pension and welfare fund grant and payment of Rs2.5 million as special assistance to the widow of the workers who died on account of accident. They asked the LESCO management to give assurance that it would not spare those officials who found negligent in ensuring safety regulations at work place.