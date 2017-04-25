Rs779m released for agri development

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government has released Rs779.150 million for various agriculture sector projects under its PSDP for the financial year 2016-17 as against the total allocation of Rs1520m. According the data of PCP, an amount of Rs195.447m was released for the research for agriculture development programmes as against the total allocation of Rs200m for the current fiscal year. In order to reduce the huge import bill of edible oil and to promote the oil seed cultivation in the country, an amount Rs195m was released for the promotion of olive cultivation on commercial scale across the country as Rs240m was earmarked for the above mention projects in PSDP 2016-17. For exploiting the true potential of agriculture and livestock sectors in tribal areas the government has released Rs109.200m for up gradation of Arid Zone Research Institute (AZRI) to the level of AZRC and establishment of new adaptive research cum demonstration institute at Seakach, Wana, South Waziristan Agency, Miranshah, North Waziristan Agency Tank and Matora, Lakki Marwat as against the total allocation of 273m.

So far the government has released Rs80 million for national pesticides resides residues monitoring system as compared the total allocation of Rs200 million. Under PSDP 2016-17, the government has also released Rs50 million for indigenization of hybrid seed production for enhanced crop production as against the allocation of Rs 50 million for the current fiscal year.

Prices of over 450 items reduced

at utility stores

ISLAMABAD (APP): Utility Stores Corporation has reduced prices of over 450 items by up to 10 percent at all its outlets across the country to facilitate the vulnerable segment of the society. According to a statement issued here on Monday, the decision to reduce the prices was part of second phase of Ramazan Relief Package 2017 which would be implemented with immediate effect. According to details, the price of Tapal Family Mixture 950 grams was slashed from Rs700 to Rs670, Dalda Banaspati 5Kg tin from Rs895 to Rs875, Tullo 5Kg tin from Rs788 to Rs773, Nestle Milk pack of 250ml from Rs30 to Rs29, Nedo 910gm from Rs722 to Rs710 whereas the price of Nestle Juices one liter was also reduced from Rs152 to Rs145. Additionally, the prices of other items have also been reduced by up to 10 per cent. USC spokesman Wajid Ali Khan Swati said that new prices have been implemented with immediate effect.

Lucky Cement records Rs10.42b profit

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): Lucky Cement reported net profit of Rs10.42 billion for nine months ended March 31, 2017 which is 8.4 percent higher as compared to the same period last year. Consequently, the earnings per share (EPS) for the nine months increased to Rs32.23 compared to Rs29.73 reported during the same period last year. The Company’s net sales revenue increased by 5.4pc to Rs35.24 billion compared to Rs33.43b reported during the same period last year. The increase in net sales revenue was mainly attributable to increase in sales volume. The local sales volume of the company during the nine months registered a growth of 18.6pc to 4.60 million tons compared to 3.88 million tons reported during the same period last year, whereas export sales volume registered a decline of 23.9pc to 0.93 million tons compared to 1.23 million tons reported during the same period last year. On a consolidated basis, Lucky Cement reported net profit of Rs12.05 billion for the nine months ended March 31, 2017 which is 9.3pc higher as compared to the same period last year.

Consequently, consolidated EPS during the nine months increased to Rs37.27 compared to Rs34.11 reported during the same period last year.

IFC keen to boost private sector

investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (APP): International Finance Corporation (IFC) is keen to increase private sector investment in Pakistan. IFC Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chie Executive Officer (ECO) Philippe Le Houerou said this in his meeting with Pakistan delegation headed by Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar at the World Bank in Washington, a press statement issue by the Ministry of Finance said. Welcoming the delegation, Houerou congratulated Dar on undertaking structural reforms and completing the IMF programme. He informed the delegation that the IFC had a programme portfolio of around $800 million and wanted to increase it to over $1 billion. The finance minister thanked the IFC for increasing programme portfolio in Pakistan. He observed that the IFC can support Pakistan’s energy sector projects by channelling private investment to this sector. Dar also invited the IFC EVP to assist the government of Pakistan in privatisation of some of the state owned enterprises.