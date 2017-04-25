LAHORE - Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that Pakistan Railways will be able to earn Rs40 billion in current fiscal year ending in June 2017, which is more than its estimated target of Rs36 billion.

While addressing a meeting at Railways Headquarters, the minister said railways has achieved several successes and development during the current last few years. There is still a long journey to cover, he added. He said railway is on the right track and its administration is seriously working for progress of the department.

During financial year 2012-13, revenue earned from passenger sector was Rs13.54 billion and on the induction of new locomotives and steps taken by this government, the revenues earned from passenger sector during the financial year 2015-16 reached Rs20.36 billion, showing almost 34 percent increase, he added.

He said revenues earned from freight sector have now reached Rs10.58 billion in 2015-16, showing 81 percent increase as compared to the earnings of last four years. During year 2012-13, the revenues earned from freight sector were Rs1.98 billion. The freight operation in 2012-13 had almost come to a grinding halt with less than one train per day from Karachi Port which has increased at an average of 10 trains per day in 2016, he added.

Giving detail about the benefits achieved through induction of new locomotives in railways, he said availability of locomotives has increased 62 percent as before induction of these, the daily available locomotives for operational purpose were 180 which is now 293 daily per average.