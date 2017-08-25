PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has urged the commercial banks to extend cooperation for industrialisation, revival of sick industries and promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to stabilise the economy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It also demanded of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to provide soft loans for development of small-scale industries and Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs), as well as promote investment in hydel power generation, oil & gas, marble and agriculture sectors. This was stated by SCCI President Haji Mohammad Afzal during a meeting with NBP Senior Vice President and Regional Head Syed Wasim Akhtar, General Manager Business Akhtar Munir, General Manager Credit Shahid Majeed, SMEs Head Mohammad Sharif at the chamber house on Thursday. SCCI Senior Vice President Mohammad Iqbal and Vice President Abdullah Khan were also present in the meeting.

The SCCI president said that the NBP should extend maximum loans on easy terms and conditions to promote industrialisation and SMEs sector in the province. He also highlighted the need of bringing easiness in documentation process for business community, especially provision of maximum facilities for small-scale industries and businesses at micro level to support the terrorism-hit economy of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Afzal asked the NBP to present its proposals for revival of sick industrial units in Gadoon to make contact with State Bank of Pakistan in light of recommendations. On the occasion, the SCCI senior vice president stressed the need for re-enerezing the sick industrial units at Gadoon Industrial Estate and said the NBP being a prime financial institution of the country, should play its pivotal role for stabilising the economy of the province.

The NBP vice president assured the participants of the meeting that the bank would play its active role in revival of sick industrial units of the province. He said the NBP is making investment in agriculture and other sectors. He further said the bank would ensure maximum facilities to business community of the province.