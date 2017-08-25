Bahria Town to clean up Karachi

KARACHI (PR): Bahria Town is once again ready to kick start its ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign by virtue of an MoU, signed between Chairman Bahria Town Malik Riaz Hussain and Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar to lift the garbage backlog.

In line with its policy of making Pakistan better, Bahria Town has volunteered for the task. On this occasion, Malik Riaz Hussain said, “All that Allah has blessed me with belongs to the people. We will do all we can for the betterment of Karachi.

Bahria Town wishes to revive Karachi’s lost glory. We want to turn the city into Singapore.

Garbage pileups around the city are a big concern and cause of serious health issues. Bahria Town has the resources and the will to rebuild Karachi and we will join hands with Mayor Waseem Akhter to complete our mission. ‘Clean Karachi’ campaign is a reflection of our commitment.”

ABL holds seminar

LAHORE (PR): Allied Bank Limited arranged a financial awareness seminar on SMEs and Agriculture Financing at Quetta under its CSR programme to facilitate agricultural and SME credit in the province. The businessmen, agriculturists, members of chamber and other trade bodies, government representatives and SBP officials attended the session. The Allied Bank management briefed the participants about their SME & agri products and its documentation requirements.

Asif Bashir, Group Chief ABL, thanked the participants for attending the session and showing their interest in ABL products.

He further informed that ABL is working on extension of quality credit to SME & agri customers and in this respect awareness is important for all stakeholders. He said that in line with the policies & vision of State Bank of Pakistan ABL had taken various initatives for financial inclusion of underserved areas of Balochistan. He briefed about ABL’s future expansion plans in the Balochistan and their community services for the province.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 introduced

LAHORE (PR): Samsung Electronics has introduced the Galaxy Note8, the next level Note for people who want to do bigger things. With the Galaxy Note8, consumers get a bigger Infinity Display that fits comfortably in one hand, S Pen to communicate in more personal ways, and Samsung’s best-ever smartphone camera to capture stunning photos. The Galaxy Note8 is designed for the way consumers lead their lives and lean on technology today.

“We appreciate the relentless passion of the Note community. They have been a constant inspiration to us and we designed the new Note for them,” said DJ Koh, president of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “From the Infinity Display to the enhanced S Pen and a powerful Dual Camera, the Galaxy Note8 lets people do things they never thought were possible.”

Total Parco opens modern petrol pump in Sialkot

LAHORE (PR): Total Parco Pakistan Limited (TPPL) has unveiled its new retail station design (T-AIR) on Khawaja Safdar Road – Sialkot, at a ceremony held on the premises of TOTAL PARCO Gas Power Filling Station.

The new-look, ultra-modern design petrol station promises a warm welcome, highest level of service and easy access to the broad range of TOTAL PARCO quality petroleum products and services.

The site, in the presence of the senior management of TPPL and distinguished guests, was inaugurated by Olivier Sabrie (CEO-TPPL) alongside Hassan Mahmood Zaidi (Head of Retail-TPPL), Muhammad Raza Bhutta (President SCCI) and Mehar Ashiq Hussain/Mehar Kashif (dealers-TPPL).

Honour for Pak Suzuki Motor Co’s former MD

KARACHI (PR): In recognition of significant contribution in promoting economic relations between Pakistan and Japan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan has awarded the Foreign Minister’s Commendation to Hirofumi Nagao, former chief executive and managing director of Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited.

The award ceremony was held the other day at the official residence of the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Takashi Kurai who conferred commendation to Nagao on behalf of the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan.

Hirofumi Nagao has worked for about 20 years in Pakistan as a representative of Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited in three tenures. During his career, he has contributed not only in the development of Pakistan’s automobile industry but also in strengthening the overall economic relations between Japan and Pakistan. The Foreign Minister’s Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields.

Telenor hosts ceremony

ISLAMABAD (PR): Officially concluding its philanthropic #ShareYourMeal campaign to fight hunger, country’s top telecom & digital services provider Telenor Pakistan hosted a graceful ceremony to raise awareness on the hunger issue prevalent in the country and to reiterate its commitment towards empowering Pakistani society.

Continuing the practice that it started three years back, Telenor Pakistan launched its 2017 Ramazan campaign #ShareYourMeal where it earmarked a certain sum of money to help fight hunger against every picture of Sehri and Iftar meals shared by the public on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram with the #ShareYourMealhashtag. The proceeds of the 2017 campaign were used to disburse food rations to thousands of people in the hunger-stricken city Bannu with the support of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society.