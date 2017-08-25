LAHORE - Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Malik Sikandar Hayat Khan Bosan has said that poultry industry is making a tremendous contribution in bridging the gap between the supply and demand of meat protein.

He said the government will take up the poultry industry’s problems on priority basis, helping the industry to exploit its true potential. He was addressing the media and representatives of poultry industry at the inauguration of Pakistan Poultry Association’s (PPA) International Poultry Expo 2017 at the Expo Centre Lahore.

He said that the government was working for provision of level-playing field for all industries and creating a win-win situation for the country and business, and the poultry industry’s contribution in this regard had always been encouraging. Addressing inaugural ceremony, the chief organiser Abdul Haye Mehta said that commercial or modern poultry in Pakistan is one of the largest agro based segment of Pakistan, having an investment of more than Rs730 billion.

About 25,000 poultry farms have been established in Pakistan. Moreover, the annual growth rate of poultry production is about 10 percent while 40 percent of the total meat is being procured from poultry products. Furthermore, other poultry products that are producing annually in Pakistan are followed by table eggs 9,410 million; chicken meat 954 metric tons.

The International Poultry Expo (IPEX) was arranged from August 24 to 26, 2017 at Expo Centre, Lahore. On the occasion, different local and international poultry companies, poultry feed manufacturers, poultry farm consultants and poultry equipment manufacturing companies exhibited their products in this expo.

PPA NZ Chairman Dr Abdul Karim Bhatti said that Pakistan was the 11th largest producer of broiler chickens in the world as its poultry sector was growing at a pace of 10 percent annually, adding that this sector had 6.1pc share in agriculture and 10.8pc in livestock sector.

He said Brazil is the largest exporter of halal chicken to Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan has all the potential to make inroads to this market. LCCI President Abdul Basit said that the country’s poultry industry could also exploit the need of Gulf countries for halal chicken.